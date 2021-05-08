100 years ago in Spokane: Even more evidence emerged in the suspected arson at the Corbin mansion

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Newly discovered evidence indicated that five different fires had been set in the D.C. Corbin mansion.

In addition, investigators found a buffalo robe that “smelled strongly of oil.”

Meanwhile, electricians reported that the home’s wiring was in good condition and no short circuits were detected. All of this bolstered the theory that the fire was set deliberately.

Anna Corbin, widow of D.C. Corbin, had already confessed to plotting with her caretaker, Louis Lilge, to burn down the house. However, both had pleaded not guilty to arson charges.

Alfred Larsen, 15, Corbin’s nephew, told prosecutors that when he was awakened by the fire, he went to the room of Lilge, who told him not to turn on a fire alarm. Larsen did so anyway, and “later Lilge reproached him for turning in the alarm, saying that Larsen was working in the interests of the fire insurance companies.”

Lilge denied any involvement in the fire. He said in an interview that “Mrs. Corbin was intensely jealous of him and urged him to marry her.”

From the accident beat: C.B. Hubbard, a dishwasher at the Spokane City Club, died when he was pinned between the club’s elevator and the floor.

The elevator caught him “between the neck and the shoulders, completely shutting off his breath.” Officials did not know how he became pinned.

On this day

(From the Associated Press)

1984: The Soviet Union announced it would boycott the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.