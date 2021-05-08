Deputies: Wanted felon in stolen vehicle crashed into truck, sending teen passenger to hospital
UPDATED: Sat., May 8, 2021
Deputies suspect a wanted felon in a stolen car caused a collision with a box truck in Spokane Valley on Friday, sending the suspect and his 16-year-old passenger to the hospital with serious injuries.
Just after 10 a.m., Spokane Valley deputies responded to the accident on Dishman Mica Road between 8th and 16th avenues, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.
Witnesses said the stolen car was driving recklessly and at a high speed before it crashed into the box truck, according to the release. Deputies said the car’s driver, 31-year-old Jason D. McWhirk, and his passenger had serious but likely not life-threatening injuries.
The truck driver appeared to have minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital, the release said.
McWhirk could face charges of vehicular assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and for being a suspected fugitive from justice, stemming from a felony Kootenai County warrant, the release said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.