Deputies: Wanted felon in stolen vehicle crashed into truck, sending teen passenger to hospital

Deputies suspect a wanted felon in a stolen car caused a collision with a box truck in Spokane Valley on Friday, sending the suspect and his 16-year-old passenger to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just after 10 a.m., Spokane Valley deputies responded to the accident on Dishman Mica Road between 8th and 16th avenues, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Witnesses said the stolen car was driving recklessly and at a high speed before it crashed into the box truck, according to the release. Deputies said the car’s driver, 31-year-old Jason D. McWhirk, and his passenger had serious but likely not life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver appeared to have minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital, the release said.

McWhirk could face charges of vehicular assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and for being a suspected fugitive from justice, stemming from a felony Kootenai County warrant, the release said.