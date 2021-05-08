Girl, 17, arrested in Nevada on suspicion of helping boyfriend kill 15-year-old in Spokane Valley

Authorities in Nevada on Saturday arrested a 17-year-old who they suspect lured a teen out of a Spokane Valley apartment April 29 so her boyfriend could shoot and kill the boy.

Spokane Valley Police Department investigators learned Saturday that the girl, Daisy RedThunder, was in Sparks, Nevada, according to a news release from the department. Detectives called the Sparks Police Department and Sparks officers arrested her Saturday afternoon. She was awaiting extradition back to Spokane County as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

Friends of 19-year-old Stephen Yohler told Spokane investigators that Yohler admitted to killing 15-year-old Preston Grzogorek, according to court documents.

Documents say Yohler’s girlfriend, RedThunder, arranged to buy a vape pen from Grzogorek April 29 and messaged him as if she were at an apartment complex at 9717 East Sixth Ave. in Spokane Valley where Grzogorek was hanging out with a friend, the documents say.

While RedThunder was still in Spokane, Yohler hid in the parking lot of the complex and waited for Grzogorek, Yohler’s friends told detectives, according to court documents. Yohler told friends he emptied his pistol clip into Grzogorek, the documents say.

One teen friend of the suspects said Grzogorek posted on social media about paying $1,000 to have Yohler, a gang member, killed. Yohler told another friend he had to kill Grzogorek or get killed himself, according to court documents. Detectives suspect after the shooting, Yohler flew to Reno, Nevada, and later flew RedThunder out to join him there, the documents say.

RedThunder was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the release.