Spokane Chiefs offense struggles again in 5-1 loss at Portland

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

Different night, same result.

Less than 24 hours after dropping a 5-1 decision in Everett and mustering hardly any offense, the Spokane Chiefs found themselves on the wrong end of another 5-1 decision in Western Hockey League play, this time to the Portland Winterhawks.

The Chiefs only got 18 shots on net, and half of those came in the third period.

Portland pressured Spokane goaltender Campbell Arnold with 37 shots on net.

The Winterhawks were everything Spokane wasn’t: faster, more physical and cleaner with the puck.

For Spokane, it was more of the same: a lack of offense and too much time playing catch-up in their own zone. The Chiefs don’t have a goal at 5-on-5 in their past two games and haven’t generated a ton of scoring chances at even strength, either.

Gabe Klassen had two goals and two assists to lead the Winterhawks. Reece Newkirk had a goal and two assists, and Jaydon Dureau also posted a multipoint game with a goal and an assist.

Only an Adam Beckman power -play goal in the third period prevented Spokane from being shut out.

Spokane’s lack of offense was especially worrisome considering the Chiefs had – technically – seven power -play opportunities, including 27 seconds of 5-on-3 in the first period. Portland’s seventh penalty came with 11 seconds remaining, giving the Chiefs hardly any time to generate some offense.

Still, scoring just once on six extra-man opportunities isn’t going to win the Chiefs many games.

Seth Jarvis scored his 14th goal of the season for Portland to open the scoring 5:27 into the first period. Jarvis collected the puck and picked up some speed as he went backhand-to-forehand to beat Arnold.

Newkirk scored from the point with traffic in front at 16:21 to make it 2-0 Portland. Arnold seemed to collide with Klassen and lobbied for an interference penalty on the play to no avail.

Klassen got his first of the game at 8:17 of the second period to extend Portland’s lead.

Beckman’s power -play goal at 3:35 of the third seemed to give Spokane some momentum. There was still plenty of time remaining, and the Chiefs applied some pressure in the offensive zone, but the Portland skaters were able to block shots and rely on goaltender Dante Giannuzzi to save the ones they couldn’t block.

Dureau scored on the man-advantage at 11:26 to all but put the game on ice. Klassen tipped one past Arnold with 40 seconds remaining for his second goal of the game.

The Chiefs end the shortened 2021 season Sunday when they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in Kent, Washington.