Church or political operative?

Is it any wonder that membership in organized religions is steadily dropping over time? A case in point: Catholic bishops are saying Catholics in elected office who do not publicly oppose abortion should be disallowed Communion. At the same time, the church offers no such threat regarding elected Catholics who routinely go against the most powerful words from the mouth of Jesus himself: Love one another and care for the poor and the sick.

Newt Gingrich, serial philanderer and a divorced man, is now a fully accepted Catholic? Ha! Bill Barr, who was happy to support trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act and who defended ripping young children from their parents and putting them in cages, is reportedly a devout Catholic! Ha!

The hierarchy of the Catholic Church is functioning as political operatives, just as most Protestant denominations are. The hypocrisy is enough to drive away a saint.

Maureen Cunningham

Spokane