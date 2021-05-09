Family Fun: Riverfront Moves brings free fitness classes to the park

Refresh your workout routine with free classes at Riverfront Park.

That’s one of the goals of Riverfront Moves sponsored by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and Providence Health Care.

Another goal is to “welcome people down, give them a reason to come down to the park,” said Fianna Dickson, communications manager for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

With construction finishing up and the new playground set to open May 21, it’s a great time for families to come visit, she said.

The park partners with various local businesses to provide the classes. This week, there will be a sculpt class from Core 4 Collective at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

On May 20, four weeks of Barre at the Pavilion starts, with classes by Barre Code North Spokane at 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Over the summer, there will be yoga, spin and Pilates classes, some at the Pavilion, others at different places in the park.

For people interested in checking out different kinds of classes, “you could try six different things at no cost and just see what you like,” Dickson said.

She’s gone to the park for yoga classes in the past.

“It was awesome. It was early morning, it was quiet in the park, the sun was out,” she said. “It was a super-cool experience.”

For those feeling self-conscious, Dickson says grab a family member or friend and have fun. It’s “come one, come all, try something new,” she said.

Visit the park’s website, my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane, for details on specific classes.

Some require bringing a yoga mat or other equipment. Others have limited spots, so participants can register online, plus there are always a few spots saved for walk-ups, Dickson said.

Social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols are followed during classes.

“I think a lot of us felt like we had limited recreation opportunities” during the pandemic, Dickson said.

Many people found indoor pursuits and COVID-19 projects, she said.

“Maybe this could be a coming-out-of-COVID project, to get out and try a new fitness activity,” she said.