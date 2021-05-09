A Grip on Sports: This Mariner loss may have featured a bang-bang play, but it was 270 feet in the making

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Where were we? Oh, yes. Wondering if the Mariners were going to be OK. That’s about it.

•••••••

• If one play could epitomize an entire franchise’s baseball history, the final one Saturday night in Texas may just be it. Well, that and a play in the bottom of the eighth, but we will get to that in a bit. First, the final out in the M’s 9-8 loss to the Rangers.

With Mitch Haniger at third, Kyle Lewis at first and the Mariners trailing 9-7 on a wild night in Arlington, J.P. Crawford stepped to the plate. There were two outs. Ian Kennedy was on the mound, looking to close out his 10th save. The Rangers’ outfield was deeper than usual for Crawford, playing the no-doubles defense that was supposed to ensure that Lewis couldn’t score from first on a ball that got up an alley.

So Crawford didn’t do that, though we’re sure he was trying. Instead his big swing resulted in a little looper, one that appeared high enough for centerfielder Adolis Garcia to run under. Except, you know, he was playing deep. And it fell into that no-man’s land in short left-center field.

Haniger scored. Lewis was waved home. Garcia’s throw was solid. So was Joanh Heim’s tag. Lewis was out. The M’s lost.

No big deal, right? Happens all the time. Except there is the rest of the story, as Paul Harvey used to say.

ROOT was kind enough to show us all a replay of the final play. It presented a scene from high above home plate, allowing a view of the play from beginning to end. And two things happened that cost the Mariners a chance to tie the game.

The first was a self-inflicted wound. Though there were two outs, Lewis didn’t bust it from first base. He started out slower than top speed. Not jogging exactly, but when it becomes obvious the ball is going to drop his speed increases. It’s noticeable.

OK, we get it. Baseball is a long season. Going full speed every second shortens a career. But there were two outs in the top of the ninth. You are the tying run. The future of the franchise. And you’re not busting it with the game on the line? A half-second quicker would have made a difference.

So would have the umpires doing their job.

As Lewis traversed the base path between second and third, he was watching his third base coach. Rangers’ third baseman Charlie Culberson, who was pulled over to shortstop by a shift, is running back toward the infield to cover third if need be, but his eyes are still shifting between the outfield and the infield. Because of that, he doesn’t see he’s on a collision path with Lewis.

Neither does Lewis – until late. Watching the replay over and over, it’s obvious Lewis is a bit startled and moves from his running lane to avoid contact. He has to.

That little jog out of place cost at least a half-second. And cost Seattle a run.

It’s obstruction. By rule. And a lot worse than one called recently which exploded social media. The difference here? Watching the replay, you can see none of the four umpires were watching Lewis at this point. None of them.

The two who might have been, third base umpire Cory Blaser and home plate’s Erich Bacchus, were looking elsewhere. Culberson gets away with it. Sure, there wasn’t any contact made, but the rule doesn’t mandate that. All it says is: “The act of a fielder who, while not in possession of the ball and not in the act of fielding the ball, impedes the progress of any runner.”

That happened. It wasn’t egregious. It was just enough to ensure another Mariner loss, one that, if the final play had happened in a game involving the Yankees or Dodgers or Red Sox, probably wouldn’t have been different.

• My name is in the paper today. In a different manner than usual.

It is included in sports editor Ralph Walter’s column on recent award wins for the S-R sports section.

It’s hard for people to understand sometimes, but the amount of work the folks who work at the S-R do under trying circumstances is exceptional. They deserve all the accolades. And basically earned them from the Associated Press for their work in 2020.

Congratulations to everyone.

•••

WSU: Mouhamed Gueye is the highest-rated recruit the Cougars have ever attracted to their basketball program. How did they get the 7-footer to commit to Pullman and Washington State? Theo Lawson answers that question in this morning’s story. … Theo spent some time Friday talking with Larry Weir about Gueye and other things on the latest Press Box podcast. … Jamire Calvin is headed to Mississippi State. Theo has that story as well. … After a key win Friday, the baseball team couldn’t hold a lead Saturday and lost to No. 16 UCLA in Pullman. … Former WSU star Morgan Weaver scored the game-winning penalty kick as Portland won the NWSL title in a shootout. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college sports, the conference is moving quickly to allow intra-conference transfers to be eligible immediately. … You know, not every CEO wanted to get rid of Larry Scott. … Washington’s offensive line has all five starters back. … Not only did Oregon State hold its final spring scrimmage, there was a marriage proposal involved. … Utah has picked up a running back commitment. … In basketball news, Colorado had a big day that hardly anyone remembers. … Washington is trying to recover from a bad season and early offseason.

Gonzaga: Bree Salenbien is the highest-ranked recruit the GU women have ever signed. She is traveling halfway across the country to join the Bulldogs this fall as a freshman. Just who is she? This story tells us. … Around the WCC, a BYU guard is trying to polish his game.

EWU: South Dakota State and Sam Houston will meet for the FCS football title in a week. … The changeover in Montana’s basketball program is causing some angst in Missoula.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup from a crowded Saturday of action.

Indians: A minor-league baseball franchise has no control over a lot of things. Even less these days. John Blanchette’s column delves into how things have changed for Spokane’s ownership. … The Indians blasted a couple of home runs and won for the first time this season. Dave has the story of their 10-6 victory over visiting Eugene. … James Snook has a photo gallery from the game.

Chiefs: The season is winding down and it’s winding on the road. Spokane lost last night in Portland, 5-1. Kevin Dudley has the story.

Mariners: The last play wasn’t the only reason the M’s lost. There was also some poor pitching and one huge mistake from catcher Luis Torrens, who lost track of the situation on the bases in the eighth and didn’t tag a runner at the plate. He thought it was a force out.

Seahawks: DK Metcalf is running in a track meet today. Stay healthy.

Sounders: The best Northwest pro rivalry is back today, with Seattle facing the Timbers in Portland at noon. There will be fans in the stands. … The Sounders have a revolving door among their midfielders.

•••

• It’s Mother’s Day. Cool. It’s not too late to buy flowers at the 7-11 or somewhere. Until later …