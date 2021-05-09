Jerry White Jr.: Use your water wisely; the Spokane River depends on it

By Jerry White Jr. Spokane Riverkeeper

Most would agree the defining force in this region is our beautiful Spokane River. The thundering Spokane Falls exemplifies its power. That beloved river of hope provides opportunities for personal renewal, and the collective dream of salmon one day returning up river, a vision and effort that the Upper Columbia Plateau Tribes have initiated and are leading.

Our river is supported by the Spokane Valley Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer, a giant underground body of water that pumps our Spokane River full of cold, clean, life-giving water. From Sullivan Road on and off to below Spokane, the aquifer feeds the river over 550 million gallons of water per day. The Little Spokane River receives this life-giving water as well.

However, the aquifer is also the sole source of drinking and household water for nearly 500,000 of us in the Spokane River Valley, West Plains and the Rathdrum Prairie. Our demand for water competes with the river, a competition that becomes serious when our “peak demand” for irrigation water occurs in the summer.

Contributions of surface water from Lake Coeur d’Alene (the river’s source) are minimal then, and the river depends on the aquifer waters for its life. Although the aquifer is massive, the river and our community both pull from the top of the aquifer during that low-flow season.

Think of sharing a glass of water with a date and you both have straws. If your straw only goes an inch into your glass but your friend’s goes to the bottom, you may just go thirsty while your friend drinks her fill. That predicament is the same for the Spokane River. It gets the short straw.

In the summer of 2015 during the drought season, the Department of Ecology hydrogeologists pointed that out graphically. They were able to track the gains and losses depending on the demand our community places on the river. Downtown, in August of 2015, river flows were reduced dramatically due to community consumption.

When we water our shrubs and lawns in July, August and September, we are actually using water that we could share with the Spokane River. Using some is fine, of course, but generally we use more of that water than we need to. As a matter of fact, Spokane County residents use over 230 gallons of water per day.

Consider other cities. Pullman residents use less than 90 gallons of water per day. In 2015, according to data compiled by the Utah Rivers Council, per-capita water consumption in Denver was 142 gallons, Los Angeles was 124 gallons, Tucson 122 gallons, and Phoenix 111 gallons.

Further, we now know that global climate change is having a negative impact on the snowpack that feeds our river system. Over time, we will be looking at less water melting into our river from snow. Not only that, but Spokane, the West Plains, Idaho’s Rathdrum Prairie and our Spokane Valley are growing by leaps and bounds. More development draws more water. We need to act wisely and with determination to protect it.

Spokane County water use might exceed many western American towns and cities, but we can easily share our water with the river by changing our behavior ever so slightly. If we make smart, informed choices, we can hand a healthy river over to the next generation.

We will need to ask all of the cities that receive SVRP Aquifer water to put strong drought-response plans, irrigation standards and river-flow protections in place. Plans that have goals, strategies and actions to protect the river. Spokane will soon consider adopting an addendum to the Master Water Conservation Plan. It will be imperative to pass a plan with strong goals and drought-response plans. Using water wisely is something each of us can do to protect our river during the summer season.

From Islands Trailhead on the Spokane clear up to Griffith Springs on the Little Spokane River, our aquifer water is a source of life for Redband Trout, mountain whitefish, and the entire aquatic ecosystem. The dream of salmon returning to our river one day will come true, and with awareness each of us can do our part every time we turn our water on or off and water our lawns. We have the choice, and we have the power. Water is truly life for us, and for our Spokane River. Please be aware and choose to use your water wisely.

Jerry White Jr. is executive director of Spokane Riverkeeper, a guardian and advocate for the Spokane River and its watershed.