Spokane County counts 70 new COVID cases on Mother’s Day, exposure feared in Colville

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday, as health officials in northeast Washington warn of a potential spreader event in Colville.

The new cases reported Sunday bring the total number of infections in Spokane County to 42,980 since the pandemic began. The health district reported 79 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday.

The Northeast Tri County Health District is warning anyone who may have visited the Dominion Meadows Golf Course in Colville since the beginning of the month that they may have been exposed to the virus. Those that attended events at the course beginning May 1 are asked to monitor for symptoms that include cough, fever, shortness of breath, body ache, diarrhea, headache, loss of taste or smell, or sore throat; and seek out a COVID-19 test.

Those that test positive are asked to remain in isolation for 14 days to stop the spread of the virus.

The potential exposure in Stevens County follows an identified outbreak in Ferry County tied to social events held in Republic. That increase in cases caused Ferry County to voluntarily move back to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. Stevens and Spokane counties remain in Phase 3, after Gov. Jay Inslee announced a two-week pause on phase movement last week.

Vaccinations are now available for all Washington and Idaho residents ages 16 and older.