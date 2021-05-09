Suspected arsonist arrested near TJ Meenach Bridge on Saturday afternoon
UPDATED: Sun., May 9, 2021
A 26-year-old man who lit several fires, including one to a Lime for-rent bicycle, was arrested Saturday afternoon near the TJ Meenach Bridge in northwest Spokane, police said.
Mitchell R. Sander faces three charges of second-degree arson, according to a news release. Multiple witnesses called police just after 4 p.m. after they said Sander set fire to a lawn that burned a radius of about 20 feet near the bridge, police said.
Sander continued on foot toward the bridge, burning grass and brush. High winds on Saturday made the possibility of a larger fire probable, police said.
Sander was listed in custody of the Spokane County Jail on Sunday morning. Second-degree arson is a felony offense carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.
