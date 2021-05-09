The Dirt: Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes undergoing renovations

Renovations are underway to repair and upgrade the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes in downtown Spokane.

The city of Spokane approved permits to close Riverside Avenue and Madison Street for two weeks, allowing contractors to bring in large cranes to clean, repair and paint the cathedral’s towers at 1115 W. Riverside Ave., according to a parish email.

The towers have sustained weather damage resulting in dark gray streaks on the pinnacles. The golden crosses on top of the towers will also be painted, according to the parish.

Additional work includes repairs to the cathedral’s masonry and replacement of an internal water pump in the parish’s outdoor Marian fountain.

The parish is also planting a variety of new shrubs around the cathedral.

Longtime parishioner Gary Stiles will be the lead contractor for the project.

The project will be funded via endowments from contributions, according to the parish.

Developer adding two stories downtown

Spokane-based Fusion Architecture filed a preliminary application to expand an existing office building in downtown Spokane.

Spokane developer Larry Stone, who owns the property, is planning to add two floors totaling 5,675 square feet to a two-story building at 711 N. Lincoln Ave.

Stone purchased the property for $791,000 in August 2017, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Construction is slated to begin in the summer, according to the application.

The Great PNW expanding

The Great PNW is expanding its warehouse, according to a predevelopment application filed with the city.

Greenacres-based South Henry Studios filed the application on behalf of the Spokane-based apparel company to add 4,600 square feet to its warehouse at 519 N. Sycamore Ave.

The addition will consist of 3,330 square feet of manufacturing space, 710 square feet of storage space and 550 square feet of general business space, according to the application.

The project valuation is $250,000, according to the application.

A project contractor was not listed on the application.

The Great PNW was founded in 2013 by Joel Barbour.

Restaurant planned on Northwest Blvd.

A new restaurant could be coming to Northwest Boulevard, according to a preliminary application filed with the city.

Vince Bakulich, of Spokane, filed the application to build Beehive Urban Kitchen at 1327 W. Northwest Blvd., a site formerly occupied by The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy.

Work would include demolishing an existing building and house on the site to make way for a more than 1,570- square-foot restaurant, 850-square-foot patio and 2,020-square-foot outdoor seating area, according to the application.

The project also calls for expanding parking on the site.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer.

The estimated project cost is $195,000, according to the application.

Amy Edelen can be reached at amye@spokesman.com