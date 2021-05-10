EWU announces women’s soccer coach Chad Bodnar won’t return

From staff reports

Eastern Washington University announced Monday that women’s soccer coach Chad Bodnar will not have his contract renewed.

“We appreciate Coach Bodnar and his years of service. Chad established EWU women’s soccer as a consistent competitor in the Big Sky Conference and we look forward to continuing that level of competitiveness with new leadership for our program,” EWU athletics director Lynn Hickey said in a statement. “We wish Chad and his family the best as he pursues future endeavors.”

Bodnar, who was hired in 2014, sent out a tweet Monday night.

“Not sure why or how I wasn’t given a renewal for my contract and no explanation given but that’s up to the higher ups,” he tweeted. “We’ve won 3 championships and been in 3 of 5 finals and 2 ncaa tournaments. We had a 3.6 gpa or above and graduate our players. …” But I appreciate all of my time at EWU. We used to have a close family of coaches and a close community and times have changed obviously …”