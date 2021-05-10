Gun goes off in domestic violence incident in northeast Spokane, 16-time felon arrested

After a gun went off Sunday night during a domestic violence assault in northeast Spokane, police discovered the assailant was a 16-time convicted felon.

The victim reported her husband, Brian Glidden, had woken up at about 3 p.m. that day and began drinking. By the evening, he was drunk and had holstered her pistol on his hip, according to court documents.

At some point, he got into an argument with their neighbors in the 1400 block of East Providence Avenue, according to court documents. Glidden was in a bad mood and started an argument with his wife, she said.

He began following her around with the gun, she said. Eventually the wife locked herself in the bathroom, but Glidden forced his way into the room by punching the door, according to court documents.

Glidden pushed her down and into the tub, she told police. Eventually the pair ended up in the bedroom, where the wife said she tried to gain control of the gun. Both of them where holding the gun when it fired into the mattress, she told police.

The wife took the gun after it went off and hid it under the bed, according to court documents. By this point, a neighbor called the police, according to court records.

When officers arrived, they did a background check on Glidden’s name and discovered he is a 16-time convicted felon and is not eligible to possess firearms, court records say.

Glidden was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault, a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Those experiencing domestic violence can call the YWCA, a nonprofit that provides resources for victims, at their 24/7 hotline, (509) 326-2255.