New indoor children’s playground coming to Spokane Valley Mall this summer

A new indoor children’s playground is coming to Spokane Valley Mall this summer.

We Play, which owner Brandon Lange describes as “the first indoor playground of its kind in Spokane County,” will feature a 5,480-square foot, two-level structure with slides, trampolines, ball blasters, a zip line, trampoline and several climbing and obstacle amenities for children ages 2 to 12.

The playground also will include three birthday party areas, an eight obstacle ninja warrior course, Lego area, crayon wall as well as a 750-square-foot toddler area with a small climbing wall, sensory boards, slides, a swing and a play table.

Lange’s idea for the indoor playground was sparked after taking his child to a similar, smaller playground in Seattle.

The playground will be across from the former Sears store on the mall’s second floor.

The indoor playground will be the first business for Lange, who is a recreation supervisor for the city of Kennewick.

Lange said he initially considered launching the business in the Tri-Cities, but the area already had a business with an indoor playground. So he looked to Spokane because there appeared to be a need in the market for the indoor playground concept.

“I felt like the Spokane area should have more things to do for kids,” he said. “It’s much larger than the Tri-Cities.”

Lange also noted Spokane Valley’s growth and business-friendly environment as reasons for opening the indoor playground in the region.

“I think Spokane Valley is a cool place,” he said. “I think it’s a growing and great city for our business.”

Construction is underway to transform two spaces once occupied by Payless ShoeSource and Deb Shops into the new playground, which is slated to open in August, Lange said.

The playground’s structures and components will be inspected and cleaned daily.

Lange said his goal in opening the playground is to provide a safe entertainment option for families without the need for “screen time.”

“There are no TVs or digital features in (the playground), except for a component on the ninja course to track time,” he said. “It’s taking kids back to playing indoors with friends, and I think parents will enjoy that.”

More information and updates can be found on Facebook at We Play Spokane.