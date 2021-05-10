Prep roundup: Maya Valdez hits three homers to lead Othello over East Valley in GSL 2A fastpitch tourney

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Fastpitch softball

Othello 16, East Valley 6: Maya Valdez hit three home runs and drove in five and the Huskies (11-1) beat the visiting Knights (6-3) in six innings in a GSL 2A culminating event on Monday. Camryn McDonald went 3 for 4 with a home run and triple for Othello. Addie Meyer and Emma Todhunter hit home runs for East Valley.

Shadle Park 9, Clarkston 1: Trinity Richardson went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs and the Highlanders (11-1) beat the Bantams (5-7) in the first round of the GSL 2A culminating event on Monday. Chloe Flerchinger went 2 for 3 with a homer while Crimson Rice struck out 11 in a complete-game three-hitter.

Pullman 8, Rogers 7: The Greyhounds (5-7) beat the Pirates (1-10) in a GSL 2A culminating event first-round game. Details were unavailable.

Mt. Spokane 2, Cheney 1: Jessica Waters drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the visiting Wildcats (11-0) beat the Blackhawks (5-6) in the GSL 4A/3A regular-season finale on Monday. Mt. Spokane’s Morgan Flesland allowed only two hits and no walks while striking out eight. Bella King hit a solo home run to put Cheney on the board. Mt. Spokane is the top seed to the 4A/3A culminating event, which starts Tuesday.

St. Maries 13, Grangeville 2: Taci Watkins struck out nine batters and the Lumberjacks (21-2, 12-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (7-12, 5-7) in five innings in the CIL 2A district championship game on Monday. Kirsten Miller added a triple, a base hit, and two RBIs for St. Maries. Bailey Vanderwall led Grangeville with a triple and two RBIs. St. Maries beat Kamiah 10-1 earlier in a first-round game.

Baseball

Post Falls 7, Lake City 6: Spencer Zeller hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to bring in the winning run and the Trojans (19-5-1, 15-3) beat the visiting Timberwolves (4-15, 4-14) in the first round of the Idaho 5A District 1-2 tournament on Monday. Zeller also hit a double in the five-run fifth inning that brought Post Falls back into the game, and Ethan Miller added a single and a double. Lake City’s Austin Taylor went 4 for 6 at the plate.

Coeur d’Alene 5, Lewiston 3: The visiting Vikings (13-7, 11-7) upset the second-seeded Bengals (13-10, 13-5) in a 5A District 1-2 first-round game. Details were unavailable.

Sandpoint 9, Moscow 3: Avery Bocksch hit a grand slam and struck out six over 5 1/3 innings and the Bulldogs (17-8) beat the Bears (11-9) in the first game of the Idaho 4A District 1-2 championship series on Monday. Auggie Lehman went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Sandpoint. Game 2 is Tuesday. Sandpoint beat Lakeland (3-22, 1-15) 11-10 earlier in the day in the play-in game.

ID 3A District 1 first round: Bonners Ferry (14-8) beat Priest River (1-18) 12-1 and Timberlake (11-9) topped Kellogg (7-11) 6-5. Bonners Ferry hosts Timberlake in the title game on Tuesday.

ID 2A District 1-2: Grangeville 12, St. Maries 2: The Lumberjacks (3-17) were eliminated by the Bulldogs (21-4) in the 2A round-robin. St. Maries fell to Orofino (13-7) 15-3 earlier in the day.

Spring boys soccer

Gonzaga Prep 6, Ferris 0: Mitchell Torre scored early in the second half and the Bullpups’ (4-5) shut out the Saxons (2-7) in a Monday night GSL 4A/3A game. Torre assisted on Jordan Robiedeux’s goal in the 66th minute. Nick Frazier made two saves for the clean sheet.

Mead 5, University 1: Asher Walters scored two goals and the visiting Panthers (7-2) beat the Titans (1-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Logan Krum scored for University.

Lewis and Clark 10, Cheney 1: Tasyn Oosting scored three goals and assisted on another and the Tigers (9-0) beat the Blackhawks (2-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Dane Cobb added a goal and three assists for LC.

Central Valley 2, Mt. Spokane 0: Tim Jones and Taylor Leach scores second-half goals to lift the Bears (7-2) over the Wildcats (4-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday.

Medical Lake 3, Deer Park 2 (SO): Braxton Charon scored two regulation goals in the second half to force overtime and the Cardinals (5-3) beat the visiting Stags (0-4) in a Northeast A game on Monday. Alex Duney kicked the winning goal in a shooutout. Diego Vasquez and Danny Gertsch scored for Deer Park.

Boys golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 5 at Indian Canyon: Scores not reported.

GSL 2A No. 5 at Liberty Lake GC: 1, Shadle Park 325. 2, Othello 330. 3, North Central 339. 4, Pullman 390. 5, Clarkston 397. 6, East Valley 463. 7, Rogers 496. Individual scoring: 1, Travis Murdoch (Oth) 76. T2, Brett Clark (NC) 78. T2, Jake Wilcox (SP) 78. T4, Austin Henry (NC) 79. T4, Austin Trout (SP) 79.

Girls golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 5 at Indian Canyon: Scores not reported.

GSL 2A No. 5 at Liberty Lake GC: 1, Pullman 364. 2, Clarkston 412. 3, Othello 455. 4, Shadle Park 456. 5, East Valley 468. Individual scoring: 1, Lauren Greeny (Pul) 74. 2, Ryliann Bednar (Pul) 81. 3, Teirney McKarcher (Cla) 92. 4, Sheri Knutson (SP) 101. T5, Ava Mendoza (Cla) 104. T5, Tanisha Salsbury (Oth) 104. T5, Allison Lenssen (Pul) 104.