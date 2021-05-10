The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Entertainment

Roger Daltrey, Sublime With Rome + Lifehouse, Old Dominion added to Northern Quest’s outdoor concerts

UPDATED: Mon., May 10, 2021

In this Aug. 13, 2017, photo, Roger Daltrey of the Who performs at the 2017 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Northern Quest Resort &amp; Casino announced Monday that Daltrey is headlining at the Airway Heights concert venue on Sept. 1. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Don Chareunsy donc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5446

Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s 10th annual Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup on Monday added three artists: the legendary Roger Daltrey of the Who; Sublime With Rome and Lifehouse; and Old Dominion with Caitlyn Smith.

Daltrey takes the BECU Live outdoor concert venue stage on Sept. 1, Sublime With Rome and Lifehouse on Sept. 19 and Old Dominion with Smith on Sept. 25. Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday at northernquest.com.

Here’s the outdoor summer concert lineup now with the three additions.

Jeff Dunham: July 10, $59, $69, $79 and $99 (on sale now)

Ice Cube: July 22, $49, $59, $79 and $99 (on sale now)

Smokey Robinson: July 24, $59, $69, $79 and $99 (on sale now)

Rodney Carrington: Aug. 6, $49, $59 and $79 (on sale now)

Billy Idol: Aug. 12, $49, $59, $79 and $99

Brantley Gilbert: Aug. 13, $59, $79, $89 and $109

Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with Tonic: Aug. 20, $39, $49, $69 and $89 (on sale now)

Sammy Hagar & the Circle: Aug. 22, $59, $69, $89 and $109 (on sale now)

Roger Daltrey: Sept. 1, $49, $59, $79 and $99 (on sale May 14)

Foreigner: Sept. 16, $49, $59, $79 and $99 (on sale now)

Sublime With Rome and Lifehouse: Sept. 19, $59, $69, $79 and $99 (on sale May 14)

Darius Rucker: Sept. 24, $59, $79, $99 and $119 (on sale now)

Old Dominion With Caitlyn Smith: Sept. 25, $59, $69, $89 and $109 (on sale May 14)

All Northern Quest Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts are reserved seating only. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. All concerts require guests ages 16 and younger to be accompanied by an adult.

