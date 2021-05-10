Thai Bamboo opening new restaurant on Spokane’s South Hill

The owner of Thai Bamboo Restaurant announced this week the opening of the company’s new location on the South Hill.

The opening of the new location, at 2215 E. 29th Ave., also coincides with the Thai Bamboo’s 20th anniversary. The new restaurant took a year to complete.

The 8,500-square-foot building has a capacity to seat 396, including a large dining room with the business’s trademark sky ceiling and a tiki-themed lounge, owner and chef Matavee “May” Burgess said in a news release.

Thai Bamboo’s South Hill location is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. More information can be found at www.thaibamboorestaurant.com.