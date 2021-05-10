The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 52° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News

Two injured in Spokane shooting

UPDATED: Mon., May 10, 2021

Staff reports

Two people are in the hospital Monday night following a shooting melee near Wedgewood and Colton in North Spokane.

Spokane Police report at least 24 rounds of ammunition were fired by multiple people.

Officers found one person with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. Later, according to a police press release, a second person arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police were unable to disclose the extent of the injuries.

Officers are one the scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. The shooting does not appear to be random, according to police.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.