Two injured in Spokane shooting

Staff reports

Two people are in the hospital Monday night following a shooting melee near Wedgewood and Colton in North Spokane.

Spokane Police report at least 24 rounds of ammunition were fired by multiple people.

Officers found one person with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. Later, according to a police press release, a second person arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police were unable to disclose the extent of the injuries.

Officers are one the scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. The shooting does not appear to be random, according to police.