Browne’s Addition holds first-ever neighborhood cleanup

Browne’s Addition residents are calling on their neighbors to pitch in and participate in the neighborhood’s first Spring Clean Up Day.

Building on grassroots efforts that began last year, organizers are hoping to spruce up the neighborhood on Saturday, ahead of the summer.

The initiative is led by BrownesWatch, a group co-sponsored by the Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council and Spokane COPS that started holding weekly cleanup walks last year.

BrownesWatch volunteers traversed the neighborhood and tracked data; they spent 351 hours collecting 9,087 gallons of trash. They also reported 154 incidents of “parking violations, illegal activities and code violations,” according to a news release issued this week.

Saturday’s Spring Clean Up Day will be a coordinated, all-out effort.

“There’s no question that with the warmer weather comes more trash … we hope for a successful grassroots effort as it takes a whole community to keep our neighborhood clean and safe,” BrownesWatch volunteer coordinator Peyton Smith said in a statement.

Trash bags, gloves and snacks will be handed out by organizers at the gazebo in Coeur d’Alene Park.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No registration is required.

Those who can’t make it on Saturday can join the weekly cleanup walks, which are Tuesdays, beginning next week, 7 to 8 p.m. through mid-September; Fridays, beginning May 21, 10 to 11 a.m. through mid-September; and Saturdays, beginning May 22, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. through at least June 30.