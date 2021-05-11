Coronavirus cases plateau in Spokane County, while hospitalizations slightly increase

Spokane County’s coronavirus case rate has remained flat in the past few weeks, while hospitalizations have gone up slightly, according to data released by the Spokane Regional Health District on Tuesday.

If the county were evaluated today according to the state’s Roadmap to Recovery plan, Spokane County would not be meeting either metric necessary to stay in Phase 3.

The two-week case rate is 279 cases per 100,000 residents, which is not significantly different from this time last week, when the case rate was 281 cases per 100,000 residents.

Hospitalizations, however, have slightly increased. In the past week, there have been 10 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, up from eight per 100,000 last week.

Vaccinations continue to increase in Spokane County but at a gradual pace.

Thus far, 46% of Spokane County residents 16 and older have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, and 36% of Spokane County residents older than 16 are fully vaccinated. The number of eligible residents will grow in the coming days, when 12- to 15-year-olds are authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Washington state.

There are plenty of COVID-19 vaccines available in the county. Appointments may be made on the state’s vaccine locator website or calling 833-VAX-HELP, then pressing the pound sign (#).

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 86 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two additional deaths.

There have been 623 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 81 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

There are 22 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.