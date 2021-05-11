College baseball: Portland tops Washington State in nonconference play

From staff reports

Portland built a sizable lead early and took advantage of five Washington State errors in a 10-6 nonconference baseball victory at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman on Tuesday.

Chad Stevens led off the game with a home run, and the Pilots (22-21) led 6-0 by the middle of the second inning.

Kodie Kolden hit a two-run homer in the sixth, and Jacob McKeon’s RBI double in the seventh pulled WSU (23-20) within 7-6, but Portland put the game away with three runs in the eighth.

Nate Swarts hit a solo homer, and McKeon and Gunner Gouldsmith each finished with a pair of hits for the Cougars.

Whitworth added to NWC tournament: Whitworth, which ended the regular season in fifth place in the Northwest Conference, has been added to the conference tournament as the No. 4 seed after Whitman was forced to bow out due to COVID-19 protocols. The Pirates (16-23) will play top-seeded host Pacific (23-9) on Thursday at noon in Forest Grove, Oregon.