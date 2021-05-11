Gonzaga-UCLA rematch won’t happen next season

Gonzaga and UCLA discussed a rematch of last month’s Final Four thriller, but it’s apparently not going to happen next season.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin told the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins don’t have any open December dates to accommodate the matchup. Cronin didn’t rule out the possibility of the game being played during the 2022-23 season.

The Zags edged the Bruins 93-90 in overtime when freshman point guard Jalen Suggs hit a 40-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer in a national semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga and UCLA are expected to be among the favorites for the national championship next season. The Zags are No. 1 and the Bruins No. 3 in ESPN.com’s latest preseason Top 25. The Bruins are first and the Zags second in CBSsports.com’s Top 25 and 1 rankings.