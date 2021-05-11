Health Bulletin

Free Flu Vaccines for Uninsured Adults – Available through June. Offered at 23 Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies across the state. No proof of residency or immigration status required. Find a list of locations at doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/IllnessandDisease/Flu/NoCostVaccines. Free.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Ten Warning Signs” – Learn how to recognize common signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis, possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events to register. Thursday, 1-2:30 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Riverfront Moves: The Core Four, Hype, Strike, Sculpt – Strengthen your entire body through specially curated movements with a high intensity kick set to the best playlists. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat, towel and water. Registration is not required. Open to all skill and fitness levels. Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Pavillion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Effective Communication Strategies” – Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Monday, 3-4:30 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Dementia Conversations” – Get tips for breaking the ice with and starting a conversation about a loved one who is showing signs of dementia. Learn how to navigate difficult topics such as: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events for details and registration. Tuesday, Noon-12:45 p.m. and Wednesday, Noon-1 p.m. Free.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Car Seat Safety 101” – Learn how to choose the correct car seat, the safest place to install your car seat, when to graduate to the next size seat and more. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s Disease” – An interactive two-part program. Topics include: making legal plans that fit your needs; necessary legal documents and what they mean; how to find legal and financial assistance; practical strategies for making a long-term plan of care; tax deductions and credits; and government programs that can help pay for care. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events to register. Wednesday, 1-1:45 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. May 20, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.