Michael Toglia’s sacrifice fly lifts Spokane Indians past Vancouver in series opener

From staff reports

Michael Toglia drove in two runs on a pair of sacrifice flyouts, including the winning run in the 10th inning, as Spokane topped Vancouver 4-3 Tuesday in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Toglia, who was named the Colorado Rockies prospect of the week after a four home run homestand last week, also opened the scoring for Spokane (2-5) in the first frame.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Aaron Schunk scored Eddy Diaz on a sac fly to level the score for the Indians. The Canadians (3-4) had runners on first and second in the bottom of the ninth, but Spokane’s Shelby Lackey struck out Vancouver’s Tanner Morris to earn his first victory of the season and send the game to extras.

Jack Blomgren added an RBI double for Spokane, while starting pitcher Chris McMahon struck out six while allowing four hits and one run in five innings.

Game two of the series is Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.