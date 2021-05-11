New this Spokane Indians season: mobile-ordering system for concessions

In previous baseball seasons, the Spokane Indians have debuted new menu items, but this year is a little different due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Josh Roys, Spokane Indians vice president of concessions and hospitality, when his team and he began planning for the new season, the decision was made to scale down food offerings to start the season with all of the uncertainty surrounding capacity limits.

“We are truly going with our core ballpark classics and focusing on things like the Indians Dog, Ballpark Burger, pesto chicken sandwich and veggie burger,” Roys said.

“We want fans to come back to Avista Stadium and experience that classic ballpark meal we’ve all missed for over 20 months.”

Roys said the Indians are planning to reintroduce other favorites as they work their way into the season. Fans can count on the popular German sausage coming back at some point, as well as the fan-favorite Hawaiian burger.

“We’re looking forward to fan feedback to hear which items they are most looking forward to seeing again this summer,” Roys said.

In terms of adult beverages, there are more than 25 beers, wines and hard seltzers on the menu alongside soda and bottled water.

Roys said the most exciting new item for the Indians is the new mobile-ordering system where fans can order from their seats using their smartphones. They will receive a notification when their orders are ready and can pick them up at the main stand, avoiding the lines.

“We are really excited to offer this convenience to our fans,” Roys said. For more information about the new mobile-ordering system, visit mobile.appetizeapp.com/avistastadium.