Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane’s Morgan Flesland throws second perfect game; Shadle Park wins 2A GSL fastpitch tourney

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Fastpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 8, Gonzaga Prep 0: Morgan Flesland struck out eight batters and threw her second perfect game of the year as the Wildcats (12-0) won their first round match-up against the visiting Bullpups (5-7) in a GSL 4A/3A first-round game on Tuesday. Mt. Spokane’s Willow Almquist went 2 for 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs. Gonzaga Prep’s Bailey Benson struck out eight batters. Mt. Spokane hosts University on Thursday at 4 p.m. for the championship.

University 7, Central Valley 4: Maliyah Mann went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and struck out four in a complete game and the visiting Titans (6-6) knocked off the Bears (10-2) in a GSL 4A/3A tournament first-round game. Ryan Griep went 2 for 2 with two walks an scored twice for U-Hi. Gianna McCoy led CV with two hits, an RBI and three stolen bases.

Cheney 10, Lewis and Clark 1: Madison McDowell pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and three walks and the Blackhawks (6-6) beat the visiting Tigers (0-12) in a GSL 4A/3A first-round game on Tuesday.

Mead 11, Ferris 10: Sierra Whyatt went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and struck out seven batters over 6 1/3 innings in relief and the visiting Panthers (5-8) used a five-run seventh inning comeback to beat the Saxons (4-8) in a GSL 4A/3A first-round game on Tuesday. Kennedy Sather and Tori Veter had two hits and three runs apiece for Mead. Katelyn Strauss struck out 17 and went 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Ferris.

Shadle Park 1, Othello 0: Chloe Flerchinger hit a solo home run in the second inning and made it stand up, striking out six in a complete-game shutout and the Highlanders (12-1) defeated the visiting Huskies (12-2) in the GSL 2A championship game on Tuesday. Flerchinger allowed five hits and a walk. Othello’s Ori Vasquez allowed one run on five hits and no walks with two Ks.

Pullman 17, North Central 1: The Greyhounds (5-7) beat the Indians (0-11) in a GSL 2A culminating event game on Tuesday. Details were unavailable.

Rogers 14, North Central 4: Jamie Olsen went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Pirates (2-10) beat the Indians (0-10) in a GSL culminating event game on Tuesday. Destiny Sandbergen went 3 for 3 for the Pirates. Madison Nelson went 3 for 3 for the Indians.

East Valley 7, Clarkston 5: Lauren Penskers went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Amira Drake went 2 for 2 with a run and the Knights (7-3) beat the visiting Bantams (5-8) in a GSL 2A culminating event game on Tuesday. Cassidy Arnot went 2 for 3 with a double and a run and Emma McManigle went 3 for 4 with an RBI for Clarkston.

Lakeside 14, Freeman 4: McKenzie Nine had three hits, including a home run and three RBIs and the visiting Eagles (8-3) defeated the Scotties (7-1-1) in extra innings in a Northwest 1A Tournament game on Tuesday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 15, Reardan 6

Post Falls 9, Lewiston 8: Alyssa Krause went 2 for 4 with a home run, double and four RBIs and the third-seeded Trojans (17-5) defeated the top-seeded Bengals (21-7) in the IEL 5A district championship game on Tuesday. Kailey Cramer went 3 for 3 and scored three runs while Kaycie Barber tripled twice for Post Falls before leaving late in the game with an injury. Jenika Ortiz scored three times and Samantha Mader had four RBIs for Lewiston, which faces Lake City in a loser-out game on Thursday.

Post Falls 17, Lake City 0: Krause went 2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI and the Trojans topped the Timberwolves (15-7) in a first-round game.

Lake City 2, Coeur d’Alene 1: The Timberwolves (16-7) eliminated the Vikings (6-16) in a loser-out game. Details were unavailable.

Lewiston 4, Coeur d’Alene 2 (8): Taryn Barney’s three-run walk-off homer lifted the Bengals over the Vikings (6-15) in a 5A District 1-2 first-round game.

Sandpoint 8, Lakeland 5: The Bulldogs (9-15) beat the Hawks (11-16) in the first game of the Idaho 4A District 1-2 championship series on Tuesday. Sandpoint blanked Moscow (3-18) in the play-in game earlier in the day.

Bonners Ferry 13, Kellogg 8: The Badgers (8-11) beat the Wildcats (8-7) in and Idaho 3A District 1 first-round game. Details were unavailable.

Timberlake 36, Priest River 0: Emma Howard, Lily Carhart and Olivia Glemser hit home runs and the Tigers (20-3) shut out the visiting Spartans (1-21) in an Idaho 3A District 1 first-round game on Tuesday. Glemser hit a grand slam in her only at-bat as a pinch-hitter. Peyton Lindley went 3 for 5 with six RBIs, Howard went 3 for 5 with five RBIs and Ashley Grantham went 3 for 3 with four RBI.

Baseball

Mead 11, Ferris 0: Mitchell Holliday allowed five hits and no walks with six Ks in a five-inning complete game and the visiting Panthers (8-4) shut out the Saxons (1-11) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Dayton Wells went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs and Donald Bowman hit a solo homer for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 9, Cheney 2: Carson Coffield went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs and the visiting Wildcats (9-3) beat the Blackhawks (0-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Paxton Ayers knocked in a couple runs for Mt. Spokane.

University 2, Central Valley 1: Jalen King reached via error and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth and the Titans (7-5) edged the visiting Bears (9-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Garrett Lundmark went the distance for University, striking out nine and allowing three hits and a walk.

Gonzaga Prep 6, Lewis and Clark 5: Henry Sandberg’s walk-off single lifted the Bullpups (11-1) over the visiting Tigers (3-9) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Garrett Gores went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI while Lucio Reynolds went 1 for 1 with two walks and scored two runs for G-Prep. Parker Ereaux doubled and scored for LC.

Pullman 22, East Valley 3: Oak Held hit a solo home run, drove in five and scored three runs and the visiting Greyhounds (12-0) defeated the Knights (5-4) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Carson Coulter went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and four runs for Pullman.

North Central 4, Othello 3: Karsen Kendall drove in the go-ahead run in the top of seventh inning as the visiting Indians (6-6) come back from down 3-0 to defeat the Huskies (7-5) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Spencer Mahn pitched a complete game for North Central, striking out eight. Isaiah Alegria hit a two-run shot and Larry Deleon went 3 for 3 for Othello.

Shadle Park 11, Clarkston 5: The visiting Highlanders (9-3) topped the Bantams (2-9) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Details were unavailable.

Rogers at West Valley: Cancelled.

Reardan 11-8, Asotin 8-14: Greg Alvarez had three hits, two RBIs and three runs and the visiting Indians (6-9) used a seven-run fifth inning to surpass the Panthers (6-7) in the second game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader on Tuesday. Tate Nelson score twice and drove in three runs for Reardan.

Coeur d’Alene 5, Post Falls 4 (10): The visiting Vikings (14-7) beat the Trojans (19-6) in the Idaho 5A District 1-2 championship game. Details were unavailable. Post Falls hosts Lake City on Thursday in a loser-out.

Lake City 9, Lewiston 4: Eric Bumbaugh went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run and the visiting Timberwolves (5-15) upset the Bengals (13-11) in an IEL 5A/4A loser-out game on Tuesday. Camdyn Martindale allowed one earned run over five innings with six strikeouts for Lake City. Cruz Hepburn scored twice and Elliot Taylor had two RBIs for Lewiston.

Bonners Ferry 12, Timberlake 10: The Badgers (15-8) beat the visiting Tigers (11-10) in the Idaho 3A District 1 championship game. Details were unavailable.

Kellogg 14, Priest River 6: The Wildcats (8-11) beat the visiting Spartans (1-19) in an Idaho 3A District 1 loser out. Details were unavailable.

Spring boys soccer

North Central 3, Othello 2 (SO): Jason Kruse made a game-winning save in the shootout and the Indians (7-2) beat the visiting Huskies (7-1) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Atticus Prim and Ben Hippauf both scored for North Central in the first half, and Brandon Huynh kicked in the winning goal in the shootout. Othello’s Luis Cruz hit two second-half penalty kicks to tie the game up.

East Valley 3, Shadle Park 0: Tim Stark scored two goals and the Knights (5-3) beat the visiting Highlanders (3-5) in a GSL 2A match on Tuesday.

Pullman 8, Rogers 0: Isaac Kim recorded his third hat trick of the season and the Greyhounds (6-3) beat the visiting Pirates (0-7) in a GSL 2A match on Tuesday. Carlens Dollins scored two goals and assisted another two.

West Valley at Clarkston: Cancelled.

Boys tennis

University 6, Mt. Spokane 1: At MtS. No. 1 singles-Austin Alteneder (Uni) def. Harvey Johnson (MtS) 6-3, 6-7, (5-7, 7-6, 7-2). No. 1 doubles-Christian Morales/Andrew Frye (Uni) def. Ryan Bro/Kaden Ferguson (MtS) 6-0, 6-4.

Mead 4, Ferris 3: At Mead. No.1 singles-Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) def. Oliver Hammond (Mea) 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. No.1 doubles-Joe Robl and Nolin Kavon (Mea) def. Jay McGregor and Jack Quillin (Fer) 6-0, 6-2.

Lewis and Clark 6, Central Valley 1: At LC. No.1 Singles- Allen Zeng (LC) def. Callen Johnson (CV) 6-3, 6-1. No.1 Doubles- Breydan Spray and Noah Hoerner (LC) def. Branden Williams and Finnegan Scott (CV) 6-2, 6-2.

Gonzaga Prep 6, Cheney 1. At G-Prep. No.1 singles-Alex Rose (Che) def. Aiden Dougherty (GP) 6-2, 6-1. No.1 doubles-Joey Davidson and Matthew Kuester (GP) def. Alex Bowman and Hunter Possey (Che) 6-4, 6-1.

Pullman 7, East Valley 0: At Pullman. No. 1 singles-Ravi Lin (Pul) def. Corey Phout (EV) 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 doubles-Ambrose Wang and Connor Lee (Pul) def. Tate Gregorson and Ben Donahue (EV) 6-1, 6-0. Pullman delivered its seventh shutout in nine team events to clinch the GSL 2A title and complete an undefeated regular season.

Othello 7, Clarkston 0: At Othello. No. 1 singles-Aaron Villareal (Oth) def. Gavin Wrekon 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Jacob Risenmay/Kyler Freeman (Oth) def. Nobert Kuleza/Brayden Woods 6-3, 6-1.

North Central at Rogers: Scores not reported.

Shadle Park at West Valley: Cancelled.

Girls tennis

Central Valley 6, Lewis and Clark 1: At CV. No.1 singles-Mertie Robbins (LC) def. Alexia Korgh (CV) 6-3, 6-2. No.1 doubles-Katie Winter and Kalle Shelby (CV) def. Laure Stone and Addy Somes (LC) 6-4, 6-2.

University 6, Mt. Spokane 1: At U-Hi. No.1 singles-Gretchen Drews (Uni) def. Joy Clark (MtS) 6-1, 6-1. No.1 doubles-Allison Osborn and Emily Acosta (Uni) def. Claire Gularte and Kayden Younkee (MtS) 2-6, 6-3 (6-4).

Pullman 5, East Valley 2: At EV. No. 1 singles-Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Gwyn Heim (Pul) 1-6, 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Jazmine McGee and Grace Stoner (EV) def. Chloe Schnore and Subrashree Venkatasubramanian (Pul) 6-0, 6-7, 6-3.

Mead 4, Ferris 3: At Ferris. No. 1 singles-Sophie Koehler (Mea) def. Giordan Gillon (Fer) 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Abby Sonnichsen/Grace Sonnichsen (Mea) def. Paige Collins/Jade Bratrude (Fer) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Clarkston 5, Othello 2: At Clarkston. No.1 singles-Kerington Tenwick def. Mckenzie Fultz 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles-Jenna Allen and Corah Cassell def. Julissa Cantu and Miciah Tovar 1-6, 3-6.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Cheney 0: At Cheney. No.1 singles-Juliet McFarland (GP) def. Sariame Winters (Che) 6-2, 6-3. No. 1 doubles-Kate Palelek and Carly Walton (GP) def. Jenae Potter and Adrianna Wood (Che) 6-1, 6-2.

Rogers at North Central: Scores not reported.

Shadle Park at West Valley: Cancelled.