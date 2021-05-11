Tony and Grammy winner Leslie Odom Jr. to perform with Spokane Symphony on Oct. 15

The Spokane Symphony announced today a collaboration with Whitworth University in the fall: Tony and Grammy award winner Leslie Odom Jr. will perform with the symphony on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox.

Odom, widely known for his 2016 Tony-winning role as Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 11-time Tony-winning smash musical “Hamilton,” is scheduled to perform two 45-minute sets backed by the symphony.

There are approximately 1,500 seats available for the performance, and they are on sale now at secure.foxtheaterspokane.org/364/372.

The performance is being titled “Whitworth’s Fall President’s Leadership Forum Concert,” but there will not be a talk by Odom in their traditional forum concept. Instead, it’s a concert this time around.

Odom, an award-winning singer-songwriter, actor and author, won a Grammy in 2016 for best musical theater album for “Hamilton” and was nominated for two Academy Awards this year for his acting and musical work in “One Night in Miami.”

He swept the awards season for his work as Sam Cooke in “One Night in Miami” and glittered on the pink carpet for the Oscars on April 25 – literally – in a 24k gold Brioni suit made with real gold.