Argument over kids slinging rocks at fence escalated into shooting that critically injured man

Neighbors arguing over kids sling-shotting rocks against a fence escalated into a shooting that left one neighbor with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening, according to court documents.

David Bloyed, 59, was coming home at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he heard his girlfriend in an argument with two men on the other side of a fence north of his apartment at 1831 E. Marshall Ave., according to court documents.

Two middle school-age boys had been shooting rocks at soda cans with a slingshot, one of the boys told police. Some of the rocks had missed the cans and struck the fence, the court documents say.

Bloyed, his girlfriend and the two boys told slightly differing accounts.

Bloyed told police he approached two men after hearing them argue with his girlfriend.

His girlfriend told police that, once Bloyed came home, she told him about a previous argument with the two men and Bloyed then left to confront them.

One of the boys told police Bloyed had come up and started yelling at them. Steve Singh then approached Bloyed to protect the children, one of the boys told police, according to court documents.

Bloyed moved through an opening to the fence to get closer to Singh and the two pushed each other.

Singh threw a punch, then Bloyed pulled out his Glock 27 and shot Singh around his left ribs, according to the documents.

One child told police Singh then rounded up the kids and ran toward his house, the documents say.

A Spokane Police Department news release said Singh suffered life-threatening injuries.

Immediately after shooting Singh, Bloyed walked into his home and called 911, telling dispatch he’d just shot someone.

Bloyed, who had his first appearance in court Wednesday, was still in Spokane County Jail as of Wednesday night on a $35,000 bond.

Reporter Emma Epperly contributed to this report.