Lake Roosevelt forum Thursday features recreation updates

An online presentation Thursday will focus on recreation on Lake Roosevelt.

The presentation, which starts at 10 a.m. Thursday and is free to attend, is part of the Lake Roosevelt Forum.

Dan Foster, the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area superintendent, will give an update on the availability of camping and other facilities. Last year, campgrounds were closed due to COVID-19.

He will also discuss fees and reservation changes.

At 11 a.m., Chris Donley, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Region 1 fish program manager, will give an update on angling for rainbow trout, sturgeon, walleye and more. He will also present information on hatchery and net pen production, northern pike suppression efforts and 2021 regulations.

There’s no cost to participate. To register, visit lrf.org/webinar.