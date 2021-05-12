One arrested in connection to north Spokane apartment shooting, but shooters still at large

One person has been arrested in connection to a north Spokane shooting Monday night that sent two people to the hospital.

Reneice Jones, 42, was arrested on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance early Tuesday morning.

A shooting was reported at the corner of North Colton Street and East Wedgewood Avenue just before 8 p.m., according to court documents.

Torrey Daniels, 19, had been shot in the leg, which shattered his femur, according to court documents.

Jones also had a gunshot wound to her arm that she had treated at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center before her arrest, according to court documents.

Daniels’ mother, Dawn Hamm, lives at apartments along Wedgewood Avenue, according to court documents. Police found more than two dozen shell casings across four separate areas, including multiple casings lying in the lawn behind the apartment.

Officers also found evidence shots had been fired from the balcony of an apartment overlooking the street.

Domonic Pettigrew, Hamm’s boyfriend, told police that about an hour before the shooting, Daniels had been visiting, according to court records. Daniels went outside to talk on the phone but then ran back into the apartment through the sliding glass door and told the couple someone had driven by in a white vehicle and harassed him and threatened him with a gun, according to court records.

About an hour later, after Daniels had left, Pettigrew said he was inside with Hamm and the children when a man came to the patio door holding a handgun, according to court records.

Pettigrew told police he ran away from the door and Hamm called Daniels to tell him what had happened.

Daniels came back to the apartment looking for the man, then “all hell broke loose,” Pettigrew told police.

People began shooting at Daniels, who was standing by his mother’s car parked on the street, according to court documents.

Pettigrew said he thought there were three people, shooting at Daniels, who came out of a black Chevrolet Impala.

Daniels returned fire, as did Pettigrew, he told police. Pettigrew told police he fired about 12 rounds.

During the exchange, Daniels got shot in the leg and dragged himself over to the apartment door, where he crawled inside, Pettigrew said.

One of the other tenants at the apartment complex took a video toward the end of the shooting that captured the license plate of the Impala. The owner of the car told police Jones had been driving it.

At the hospital, Jones admitted to police she had been driving the Impala. Jones said she had gone to the complex to pick up her brother and the shooting started for no reason, according to court documents.

Jones said her brother did not have a gun and was the only one she had contact with, according to court records

However, court documents describe a cell phone video of part of the incident that showed Jones talking to a man holding an assault rifle and another man sitting in her car.

Police wrote in court records Jones did know what precipitated the shooting, according to court records.

Once she was released from the hospital, Jones was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail, where she remains on a $15,000 bond.

Police had not arrested anyone else related to the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon, said Julie Humphreys, a department spokeswoman.