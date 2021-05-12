Prep notebook: Mike Dewey hired as head football coach at Rogers

Mike Dewey was hired as head football coach at Rogers last week, announced by athletic director Aaron Brecek.

Dewey completed his 11th season as coach at Liberty this spring, going 3-1 in the pandemic-shortened season with the Lancers. Dewey was named Northeast 2B and District 7 football coach of the year in 2016 after an 11-2 season and loss to Napavine in the State 2B championship game at the Tacoma Dome.

“Mike Dewey has taught here at Rogers High School from 2006 to the present and we are excited that he is taking over the football program,” Brecek said.

Dewey was the head coach at Manson High School in 2001-05 and served as defensive coordinator at Rogers in 2006-10.

Rogers went 0-7 this spring for David Chambless. The Pirates have gone 4-41 since 2016 and 0-19 in league games.

Houston steps down

Mead girls soccer coach Kevin Houston accepted a new teaching position at University High and stepped down as the Panthers’ girls soccer coach.

The announcement became official last week, according to Mead athletic director John Barrington.

Houston began at Mead as the boys coach in 2010 and took over the girls program in 2012. He coached both through the 2017-18 school year.

Houston’s girls teams have been to the postseason every year since 2012. They were Greater Spokane League champions in 2012, 2013 and 2016, placing fourth at state in 2013 and reaching the quarterfinals in 2019. His boys team won a GSL title in 2012.

Northeast 1B all-league volleyball

North MVP: Emily Scrupps (Odessa). Coach: Suzie Deife (Ode). First team: Jocyelynn Hottell (Ode), Maddie Scrupps (Ode), MacKinzie Arden (Wilbur-Creston-Keller), Tristyn Struve (WCK), Lily Guthrie (WCK), Sydney Robinson (WCK), Karsen Brashears (WCK), Audrey Wellhausen (Springdale), Macey Gines (Spr), Kylie Erickson (Spr).

South MVP: Bree Dawson (Selkirk). Coach: Shyanne Wilson (Northport). First team: Nicol Lyons (Sel), Abbie Pettis (Sel), Aralee Robertson (Sel), Lindey Short (Republic), Eliza Stark (Nor), Kylie Corcoran (Nor), Mckenzie Malcolm (Nor), Alexa Harris (Sel), Kacie Harman (Rep), Olivia Kjolseth (Curlew).