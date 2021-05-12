Prep roundup: Tasyn Oosting helps Lewis and Clark top Mt. Spokane in 4A/3A boys soccer playoffs
UPDATED: Wed., May 12, 2021
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Spring boys soccer
Lewis and Clark 4, Mt. Spokane 1: Tasyn Oosting had a goal and an assist and the Tigers (10-0) beat the Wildcats (4-5) in the first round of the GSL 4A/3A championship on Wednesday. LC faces Mead in the title game on Friday.
Mead 2, Central Valley 0: Ryan Taigen and Parker McKeen scored second-half goals and the Panthers (8-2) beat the visiting Bears (6-3) in the first round of the GSL 4A/3A championships at Union Stadium on Wednesday.
University 2, Gonzaga Prep 1: Logan Krum scored a first-half goal and the visiting Titans (2-8) beat the Bullpups (4-8) in a GSL 4A/3A culminating event game on Wednesday.
Cheney 6, Ferris 2: The Blackhawks (3-7) beat the Saxons (2-8) in a GSL 4A/3A culminating event game on Wednesday. Details were unavailable.
Newport 2, Colville 0: Tekoa Preston and Mason Irons scored first-half gaols and the visiting Grizzlies (2-7) beat the Indians (0-5) in a Northeast A tournament on Wednesday. Daegan Brown assisted on the second goal.
Northwest Christian 5, Medical Lake 1: Eli Lewis scored four goals and the Crusaders (4-1) defeated the Cardinals (4-2) in a Northeast A tournament game on Wednesday.
Fastpitch softball
Central Valley 8, Gonzaga Prep 6: Carly Imes hit a go-ahead two-run homer with two outs in the sixth inning and the Bears (11-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (5-8) in a GSL 4A/3A third-place game on Wednesday. CV’s Maddie Saty tied it in the sixth with an RBI single. G-Prep’s Grace Ducharme broke up a no-hitter in the fourth inning with a three-run homer.
Mead 10, Cheney 3: Tori Veter went 3 for 6 with two RBIs and the visiting Panthers (6-7) beat the Blackhawks (6-7) in 10 innings in a GSL4A/3A culminating event game on Wednesday. Annie Brose notched 14 strikeouts for Mead. Tatum Sloan hit two singles for Cheney.
Ferris 16, Lewis and Clark 1: Katelyn Strauss struck out 12 in a five-inning no-hitter and the Saxons (5-8) beat the visiting Tigers (0-12) in a GSL culminating event game on Wednesday. Courtney Miller went 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs for Ferris.
Northwest Christian 4, Asotin 1: Allison Shaler struck out 12 in a complete game and the Crusaders (12-1) defeated the Panthers (8-5) in a Northeast 2B tournament game on Wednesday.
Baseball
Freeman 12, Medical Lake 2: Boen Phelps went 2 for 3 with three runs and four RBIs and the Scotties (7-4) beat the Cardinals (4-4) in a Northeast A League semifinal on Wednesday. Phelps struck out six in a complete-game five-hitter and went 4 for 4 on stolen bases for Freeman. Freeman will play Deer Park in the Northeast A League championship game on Saturday.
Deer Park 2, Colville 0: Carson Colville allowed five hits and no walks and struck out five in a complete game and the Stags (9-1) shut out the Indians (3-4) in a Northeast A League semifinal on Wednesday. Colville went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Lakeside 6, Riverside 5: Hero Patterson had an RBI triple and struck out four in two innings to earn the save and help the Eagles (4-3) edge the Rams (0-5) in the Northeast A League fifth-place game on Wednesday. Ben Watson went 2 for 2 for Lakeside.
Sandpoint 6, Moscow 4: Jack Zimmerman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in a two-run fifth inning and the Bulldogs (18-8) rallied to eliminate the Bears (11-10) in the second game of the Idaho 4A District 1 championship series on Wednesday. Sandpoint advances to the state tournament next week. Avery Bocksch went 3 for 3 with an RBI and run scored while Max Theilbar pitched two scoreless innings to earn the save.
