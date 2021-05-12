The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 51° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Seattle Sounders

Sounders extend unbeaten streak against San Jose to 14

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Cristian Roldan scored in the 18th minute to help the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Wednesday night.

The Sounders (4-0-1) have matched their best start in franchise history, previously accomplished in 2019, but it could end up being a costly victory.

Goalkeeper Stefan Frei sustained what appeared to be a serious left leg injury landing awkwardly while attempting to make a save late in the second half. Frei was down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room putting no weight on the leg.

Out of substitutes, the Sounders placed winger Alex Roldan in goal for the closing minutes. Roldan made a pair of saves in the final minutes to help secure the victory.

Roldan scored his first goal of the season when a clearance attempt came to his feet outside the 18-yard box. He settled it with his right foot and sent in a shot from distance with his left.

Seattle is unbeaten in 14 straight matches against San Jose – with eight victories – dating to September 2015. It’s the longest active unbeaten run in a MLS series.

San Jose (3-2-0) had its three-game winning streak stopped.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Seattle Sounders