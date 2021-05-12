Spokane Indians bats fall silent in 2-0 loss to Vancouver

From staff reports

A quartet of Vancouver pitchers quieted the Spokane Indians bats to the tune of just three hits and 12 strikeouts as the Canadians earned a 2-0 victory Wednesday in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Hunter Stoval’s ninth-inning double was the offensive highlight for Spokane (2-6), which moved into last place in the High-A West standings with the loss.

Ryan Gold and Luis De Los Santos each drove in a run for Vancouver (4-4), which also struggled at the plate with 12 strikeouts.

After Spokane starter David Hill was pulled midway through the third inning, the Indians got a stellar relief performance from Nick Bush. The lefty struck out eight and allowed just four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The series continues Thursday night with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.