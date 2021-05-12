Spokane’s most expensive condo listed for $2.5 million

For $2.5 million, a one-of-a-kind luxury condominium in downtown Spokane could be yours.

The 3,440-square-foot condo above P.F. Chang’s in a building formerly occupied by Burlington Coat Factory at 809 W. Main Ave., Unit 301 was listed on the market last week.

If the condo sells for its asking price, it would be the most expensive unit ever sold in the Spokane area, said Kari Hayes, Realtor with John L. Scott Real Estate and listing agent for the property.

“To say it’s a rarity is an understatement,” Hayes said.

A unit in the same building sold for $2 million in 2016. Only two condos in Spokane have sold for more than $1 million since January 2020, Hayes said, citing data from the Spokane Multiple Listing Service.

The most expensive single-family home sold in Spokane County last year was an 8,540-square-foot property on 5 acres east of the Little Spokane Natural Area. It sold for $2.6 million, according to Spokane County Assessor’s Office records.

The 2.5-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury condo in downtown Spokane has a sleek, European modern design with wide plank oak floors; quartz countertops in the kitchen, bathroom and laundry room; a two-sided, custom climate-controlled wine wall and an engineered floating staircase leading up to a second-floor loft.

The master bedroom features built-in dressers, a double-size gas fireplace, large walk-in closet and quartz walls framing a spa-like bath in the bathroom, which also has a walk-in shower and heated floors.

Other features include a water filtration system, a state-of-the-art audio/video system and updated kitchen equipment.

In the living room, French doors open to a balcony, which overlooks River Park Square across the street.

The condo boasts 15-foot ceilings in the kitchen and dining and living rooms, and a Lindsey Adelman chandelier hanging over the dining table.

The work of Adelman, a New York City-based lighting designer and artist, has been featured at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City and the Nilufar Gallery in Milan.

The condo has secure access, two heated garage parking spots and access to River Park Square’s concierge.

No expense was spared in the condo’s design, as the current owner did not initially intend to sell the property, Hayes said.

The owner is NGS Trust, whose principal is a longtime local entrepreneur and business owner who declined to be named for privacy reasons.

“The condo is not being fully utilized in this chapter of his life and is the reason for prompting the sale,” Hayes said.

The condo also is listed globally via John L. Scott Real Estate’s affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, one of the largest relocation networks in the world.

Since the condo hit the market, it has drawn interest from a variety of prospective buyers, some of whom are from outside the area, Hayes said.

Builder Kevin Gunder, of Coeur d’Alene-based Gunder Construction, and designer Toni Brannon, of Spokane-based Toni Brannon Design LLC, partnered to create the custom condo from an empty concrete shell.

“We really just wanted to take it in a different direction than your typical industrial-style loft,” said Brannon, adding that a clean, modern, sophisticated feel was important to the condo’s owner. “One of the challenges and important goals was to make it feel light and bright.”

Brannon created a 7-foot-wide entry hallway with cutouts, allowing more light into the condo.

“All of the units (in the building) are a long, narrow shape with exception of the units on the corners,” she said. “One of the things that I did to ensure that it felt open and bright was to really expand the entryway, so you aren’t walking down a narrow hallway.”

Brannon and Gunder worked around structural beams that weren’t removable by covering one in quartz and wrapping a staircase around it, and hiding another behind the wine cellar.

Brannon placed a Nebula suspension lamp designed by Joris Laarman in the front entryway. The Nebula lamp, made in Italy, was featured at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Brannon did not specify the renovation and design costs for the condo.

The condo’s unique design rivals what buyers might find in larger cities, Brannon said.

“It was a dream project in that the client let me do whatever I wanted, and that was wonderful,” Brannon said. “I’m not sure there will be many more like it.”