As an educator, I know how meaningful it is when teachers receive support. That’s why for this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week, I want to shout out my son’s amazing kindergarten teacher, Ms. Sorenson, at Washington Virtual Academies.

When it came time for my son to start school during the pandemic, I wanted an environment that would provide him with a consistent, supportive education. Fortunately, we found that with Ms. Sorenson’s class. She has blown me away this past year by creating an engaging kindergarten experience.

She goes the extra mile to work closely with students’ parents and is constantly sending us extra resources to use at home so we’re involved in our child’s education. She also sets up impactful socialization opportunities, for students to connect with each other. My son is focused on the material he’s learning and has made real friends in his class.

Ms. Sorenson knows what works and what doesn’t when it comes to online learning. Her experience has given my son an incredible first year of school, and I’m so excited to see him grow. Let’s all make sure to recognize the teachers in our life who are making a difference.

Miranda Nogaki

Spokane