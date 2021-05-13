Corrections for May 14, 2021

Cheney ousted on a voice vote

A story published Thursday about the vote that ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her House GOP leadership role incorrectly stated the vote to remove Cheney took place via secret ballot. While such votes are typically conducted by secret ballot, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy changed the rules Wednesday to decide Cheney’s fate by an unrecorded voice vote.

Orion Donovan-Smith's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.