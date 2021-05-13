Deep Creek water association president honored for ‘commitment to excellence’

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

There’s a small water association located north of Fairchild Air Force Base that serves only 49 homes but recently got recognized in a big way when it received the 2021 Commitment to Excellence award from the Washington State Department of Health Office of Drinking Water.

The Deep Creek Ranchettes Water Association has been serving the residents of the Deep Creek Neighborhood west of Airway Heights and about 2 miles north of Fairchild Air Force Base since 1982. It’s considered a small Class A system, association president Jerry Goertz said.

“We have to follow all the rules and regulations that the City of Spokane does,” Goertz said.

The association maintains two wells and a 38,000-gallon reservoir. Board members read the meters and do the billing. Water samples must also be collected regularly for testing. It’s run entirely by volunteers, though board members do get a discount on their water and receive a small stipend, Goertz said.

Goertz joined the board in 2002 when he moved into the neighborhood. After a while, he took over the role of president. He manages the association in addition to working full time.

“It’s not bad when everything is running smoothly,” he said. “If we have a pump go out or have a leak, it can be time consuming.”

Goertz, who spent 30 years in the Air National Guard, said he believes it’s the procedures and plans he put in place when he took over that led to the award he recently received. He set up a preventative maintenance schedule rather than just fixing things after they broke.

“When I got involved in this, I was using my military experience,” he said. “We’ve replaced the pumps. We replaced all the water meters on our houses. The meters go bad after a while, and they’re not very accurate.”

The association is allowed to use 16 million gallons of water a year. Before the meters were replaced, they were showing usage higher than that, Goertz said.

“When we put the new meters in, we dropped by a couple million gallons,” he said.

Goertz recently has taken the lead in getting the association’s wells tested for PFAS and PFOA, cancer-causing contaminants traced to the use of firefighting foam on Fairchild Air Force Base. The chemicals were found in the city of Airway Heights wells in 2017, prompting the testing of dozens of wells around the military base.

Goertz said Fairchild refused to test the association’s wells, even though contamination had been found in wells to areas south and east of the base. Since then, he’s taken steps to test their wells for PFAS and PFOA and hasn’t found the chemicals.

“Knock on wood, we’ve been pretty lucky,” he said.

Goertz was nominated for the Commitment to Excellence award by a fellow board member, though he doesn’t know which one. He learned of the award when he received a phone call from the Department of Health.

Association vice-president Mike Miller said Goertz is deserving of the award.

“Jerry’s fantastic,” he said. “He’s just a great guy.”

Miller, who has been on the board since the association was formed, was the association president for several years before he stepped down.

“I can tell you he’s doing a far better job than I ever did,” he said of Goertz. “I think it’s the best-run water association in the whole state, maybe the nation.”

Goertz said he’s honored to receive the award, but said the board needs credit as well.

“I consider that a huge honor for a small system, not just me,” he said. “It wasn’t just an effort on my part, but an effort by the entire board. We all work hard to keep the system running.”

———

Nina Culver can be reached at nculver47@gmail.com