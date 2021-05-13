The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 70° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Gambling Commission announces sports gambling agreements with Spokane, Colville tribes

UPDATED: Thu., May 13, 2021

The Washington state Gambling Commission announced Thursday that it has reached agreements with the Spokane and Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation for future sports wagering. The Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights is shown here on Jan. 5, 2017. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)
The Washington state Gambling Commission announced Thursday that it has reached agreements with the Spokane and Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation for future sports wagering. The Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights is shown here on Jan. 5, 2017. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)
By Thomas Clouse tomc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5495

The Washington state Gambling Commission announced Thursday it has reached agreements that govern sports wagering with several more tribes, including the Spokane and Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

State officials and the Kalispel Tribe of Indians announced a similar agreement Tuesday. On Thursday, the Gambling Commission said it reached tentative agreements with 11 more tribes, bringing the total to 15 tribes that can allow sports wagering in the future. 

Those tribes include the Colville, Spokane, Kalispel, Cowlitz, Jamestown S’Klallum, Lummi, Muckleshoot, Puyallup, Shoalwater Bay, Squaxin Island, Stillaguamish, Swinomish, Tulalip, Suquamish and Snoqualmie tribes.  

The Gambling Commission anticipates it will have draft rules to its commissioners for their review at the agency’s June 10 public meeting. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business