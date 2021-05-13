Gambling Commission announces sports gambling agreements with Spokane, Colville tribes

The Washington state Gambling Commission announced Thursday it has reached agreements that govern sports wagering with several more tribes, including the Spokane and Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

State officials and the Kalispel Tribe of Indians announced a similar agreement Tuesday. On Thursday, the Gambling Commission said it reached tentative agreements with 11 more tribes, bringing the total to 15 tribes that can allow sports wagering in the future.

Those tribes include the Colville, Spokane, Kalispel, Cowlitz, Jamestown S’Klallum, Lummi, Muckleshoot, Puyallup, Shoalwater Bay, Squaxin Island, Stillaguamish, Swinomish, Tulalip, Suquamish and Snoqualmie tribes.

The Gambling Commission anticipates it will have draft rules to its commissioners for their review at the agency’s June 10 public meeting.