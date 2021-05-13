Morgan Flesland throws fifth no-hitter of season, leads Mt. Spokane over University in GSL 4A/3A title game

As has been the case all season, Morgan Flesland was in complete control Thursday.

The Oregon State-bound senior struck out 15 with one walk in her fifth no-hitter of the season and Mt. Spokane beat visiting University 8-0 in the East Region 4A/3A championship game.

Two of Flesland’s no-nos were perfect games.

Linzee Thompson went 4 for 4 with two runs and Payton Dressler went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Flesland struck out two in a 1-2-3 first inning and was relentless the rest of the game. She finished as she started, striking out the side in the seventh to finish it out.

“(Flesland) was definitely on her ‘A game’ today,” Mt. Spokane coach Carl Adams said. “It’s really been that way since we started April 5th. She’s kind of been on a mission as a senior to make the most of this opportunity that she’s had.”

Instead of gearing up for a run at state, the Wildcats made the most of what they had instead of dwelling too much on what they missed out on.

“I had people definitely say ‘Gosh, what could have been,’ kind of thing,” Adams said. “But honestly, with our group of girls we’ve just focused on making the most of every day, enjoying the opportunity we got to play and be together. You might think about it, but it hasn’t been the focus by any means.”

The Wildcats got all the scoring they needed in a five-run second inning. With one down, Thompson singled and went to third on a double by Brynna Singer. Thompson scored and Singer moved up on a error, then Singer came in on a passed ball.

Later in the inning, Dressler doubled in two runs to make it 5-0. Dressler added an RBI single in the third.

The rest was up to Flesland.

U-Hi managed a base runner against Flesland in the third, as Abby Watkins drew a one-out walk. Katie Travis appeared to single to shallow right-center, but it was a tough read off the bat for Watkins and Thompson threw out her out at second, reducing Travis’ knock to a fielder’s choice. Flesland then struck out Jenna Williamson to end the inning.

It was the last game as head coach for University’s Jon Schuh. The longtime U-Hi coach is retiring after a 23-plus year career, announced last week. Schuh guided the Titans to a state title in 2003.

Schuh will continue as an assistant this season for the slow pitch season, which starts Tuesday.