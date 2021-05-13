Buzzing again: New businesses, weekly summer market come as Garland district reopens

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

New businesses and events are coming to the Garland Business District located just west of Division Street, including a new weekly Garland Summer Market every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m.

So far about two dozen vendors have signed up for the new market and applications are still being accepted, said Julie Shepard-Hall of the Garland Business District. The goal of the market is to bring foot traffic to the neighborhood and increase business for local shop owners, many of whom will stay open late the night of the market.

The market will include food trucks as well as vendors offering a wide selection of products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, art, pie, flowers, crafts and hand-made items. One vendor plans to offer organic whole roasted cricket snacks, Shepard-Hall said.

“There’s kind of a variety,” she said. “We’re trying to be selective so they’re not competitive with our Garland businesses.”

The Garland Summer Market will also include live music at Garland and Post from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. each week.

Meanwhile, new businesses have been moving into the district and several more are slated to open soon. Outlaw Woman, which sells jewelry made from scrap metal and leather goods, opened last month at 911 W. Garland. Giant Nerd Books is now occupying a portion of the former Sew E-Z Too store at 607 W. Garland. The remainder of the building will be home to Garland Brew Werks.

Pitotti Coffee inside The Gathering House also opened last month and LT Real Estate will open in the coming months.

“They are transforming the old U.S. Bank building,” Shepard-Hall said of the real estate office. “I’m curious to see what it will become.”

MoPar Ministries will host classic car cruises every other Saturday starting at 3 p.m. Their schedule includes the second annual Neon Nights Dine and Drive fundraising event from 5 to 10 p.m. on June 19.

A new owner has reopened the North Hill on Garland located inside the historic former North Hill Masonic Temple. David Hayes opened the restaurant and bar nearly two weeks ago and is open from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The restaurant had been closed since shortly after the pandemic hit. Hayes, who previously co-owned a restaurant in Oregon, said he had been looking for a restaurant to buy in Spokane so he could come back to the area. The Ferris High School graduate still has family here.

Hayes said he was impressed by Kendall Yards, but found the atmosphere too impersonal. When he found North Hill on Garland, it was settled. And he loved the neighborhood.

“As soon as I walked in, I fell in love with it,” he said. “It’s more homey, it’s got more of a local vibe to it.”

Hayes expanded the wine list to one and a half pages and changed up the menu. Last week the menu included baked brie, caprese salad, pork medallions and Bahn Mi flatbread, but there’s no guarantee what the menu will be this week. “The menu will always be a work in progress,” he said.

Hayes makes it a point to introduce himself to every customer and said he hopes his restaurant will become a neighborhood gathering place. Though he has an extensive wine list, sells a selection of draft beers and has a signature specialty cocktail menu, Hayes said he doesn’t plan to be a drinking bar.

“We’re not going to be that,” he said. “I want them to bring their kids in.”

He wants people to come in and enjoy their drinks and meal without the distraction of a cellphone.

“This is a place where you really come and slow down,” he said. “When you come in here, I want you to have an experience like nowhere else.”

Shepard-Hall said the last year has been tough for Garland businesses, but things appear to be looking up.

The only dark spot has been the continued closure of the Blue Door Theater and the iconic Garland Theater, Shepard-Hall said.

“Hopefully something will happen and they’ll be open again soon,” she said.

Shepard-Hall said she’s happy to see all the new businesses coming to the district.

“It kind of goes in spurts,” she said. “People always want on Garland. I think we have created a momentum here. People love the art alley. People love the uniqueness.”

———

Nina Culver can be reached at nculver47@gmail.com