Taking it to the street: More people have turned to running for fitness in pandemic times

Similar to a growth in cycling, running has experienced a boom of newcomers this past pandemic year as a solo path toward fitness.

While gyms and workout studios were closed for months under COVID-19 safety guidelines, many people turned to fitness routines at home or other modes of exercising outdoors. More recently, gyms in Spokane opened again under 50% capacity restrictions.

But a national trend of new runners and walkers also is apparent in Spokane, said local Fleet Feet owner Wade Pannell. He coaches an Ignite group of beginning runners who meet at the business’s Kendall Yards store.

“We’re definitely seeing a surge of runners and people turning to walking, hiking and being outdoors since the pandemic as their modes of fitness – primarily because of the shutdown of gyms and fitness facilities,” Pannell said.

“They didn’t have access to the ways they used to exercise, so they went out and took it to the street.”

Aside from running attire, shoes and supplies, Fleet Feet offers training programs for runners of all levels and abilities.

What Pannell has seen locally is supported by a RunRepeat study, published this week, that looked at trends for running during the pandemic. The survey of 3,961 people who run showed that nearly 29% of them are “new-pandemic runners” during the past year.

The RunRepeat study also considered how the new runners might differ from those involved in the sport during previous years regarding motivation, race participation and racing preferences. The survey found:

• The new-pandemic runners are nearly 20% less likely to participate in in-person races over the next 12 months;

• New runners are 115% more in favor of virtual races than pre-pandemic runners;

• Motives for running are changing – physical health is the primary motivation for 72% of new-pandemic runners, up 18% from runners who began running before the pandemic.

Pannell said he doesn’t have surveyed numbers to count new runners here, but he knows anecdotally they’re on the rise from talking to people and observing more runners on area streets and trails. There’s also increased activity at Fleet Feet locations, he said, including three stores in Spokane.

“We generally see new runners in our stores anyway,” Pannell said. “We’re frequently working with people who have been running a little while.”

“They’re looking for accountability, resources to make running more enjoyable and education on appropriate form, what kinds of shoes, insoles and socks and what other accessories might benefit them, how to handle nutrition and hydration, the whole gamut.”

But he said this boom probably hasn’t reached fully into specialty sport shops such as Fleet Feet, as beginners are more likely to go to big-box retailers first. Eventually, he expects to see more of those runners who want to step it up a notch in the months to come.

“I think the boom of these new runners has yet really to know Fleet Feet is there because the way people usually find out about us is from being in a running group or meeting other runners,” he said.

“It’s similar to the ’70s when people first started jogging, but this bigger boom that’s happening has yet to hit retail fully.”

Along with various health benefits, aerobic exercises such as jogging, swimming and cycling are shown in research to ease anxiety and depression.

The body after aerobic activities will release endorphins and natural painkillers that promote an increased sense of well-being, says the Mayo Clinic, which lists 10 reasons for regular aerobic exercise.

Pannell said running has more than fitness going for it, including ease and accessibility.

“It’s the fastest way to lose weight. You burn the most calories in the shortest amount of time. It’s easy to do right out your front door, and all you need is a pair of shoes.”

“It has fairly low barriers to entry for people in terms of cost, and, shoot, it’s a great way to burn off stress and clear your mind of pandemic days and just get some natural endorphins in the system and feel good again.”