GSL championships roundup: Central Valley baseball; Lewis and Clark boys soccer win titles

Michael Schwarz wasn’t messing around.

The Central Valley senior starred on the hill and the plate, leading the visiting Bears to a 11-7 win over Gonzaga Prep in the 4A/3A East Region title game on Friday.

Schwarz allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over five innings to earn the championship win. He also went 3 for 3 with two triples and four RBIs.

“He was big for us all year,” coach Jeramie Mauphin said of Schwarz. “He’s a kid that is never going to shy away or let the moment be too big for him.”

Hayden Hockett and Sam Rahm drove in a pair of runs apiece for the Bears (11-3).

Mauphin heads to Ridgeline next season to start the baseball program at the new 3A school.

“I couldn’t have drawn this up any better,” Mauphin said. “These kids have gone through so much … It was an absolute pleasure to call myself their coach.”

Garrett Gores homered for G-Prep (12-3), and Turk Riggan and Marcus Lopez drove in two runs apiece.

CV busted open a tight game in the fifth inning with a seven-run rally. Schwarz knocked in a pair with a bases-loaded single.

“(Schwarz) had a big hit early for us and the way he was throwing I thought that might be all we needed,” Mauphin said. “But he came through again and honestly that ended up being the big difference for us.”

The Bullpups rallied for five runs in the seventh as Riggan knocked in two with a single and Lopez doubled home two more.

Joe Pitts came on for CV to record the last out of the game and preserve the win.

“Joe Pitts has come up huge all year,” Mauphin said. “He’s just out there having fun, and whatever happens, happens. For a sophomore, he might not even know any different.”

In the 4A/3A third-place game, Sam Martens allowed one run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 5⅓ innings and Mt. Spokane (10-3) beat visiting Mead (8-5) 4-1.

Pullman (13-0) hosts Othello (8-5) in the GSL 2A title game on Saturday at noon.

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 2, Mead 0: Ben Orton scored two goals late in the first half and solid team defense made them stand up as the Tigers (11-0) completed their undefeated season with a GSL 4A/3A championship game win over the Panthers at Merkel Field.

LC outscored opponents 56-5 this season.

“Despite the season being all local and a little bit shorter than usual, this really meant something to our boys,” LC coach Mica Lamb said. “It was fun to see their desire to improve and their desire to finish what we started this season.”

Lamb wished he had the chance to take this team to state.

“It would have been fun to test ourselves against some schools outside of the region,” he said.

Track and field

Central Valley boys and Mead girls won team titles in the GSL 4A/3A championships, held Wednesday through Friday at CV.

CV boys (192 points) beat out Gonzaga Prep (89) and Mead (88). Mead girls (184) topped CV (156.5) and Lewis and Clark (135.5).

The Bears picked up individual wins on Friday from Alex Wright in the 3,200 meters (9:19.29), Carson Allred in the 110 and 300 hurdles (15.51, 40.64) and Samuel Brown in the shot put (48 feet, 7 inches).

Mead’s girls were led by Jordynn Hutchinson, who won the discus (124-8) and shot put (43-5) and Teryn Gardner with wins in the 400 (59.17) and 800 (2:18.09).