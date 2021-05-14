House fire in Northwest Spokane caused by charging lithium-ion battery

A house fire in the 6000 block of North Oak Street Friday was caused by a charging battery that overheated, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.

The first company to arrive just after 9 a.m. reported light smoke coming from the back of a single-story house, the release said. Firefighters found the fire in the basement and worked fast, the release said, limiting fire damage to the room where it started.

At the same time, companies searched the building for occupants and created ventilation to remove smoke and dangerous gasses, the release said. There were no injuries for occupants or firefighters.

The fire started accidentally when a lithium-ion battery overheated while being charged. The battery then ignited combustible material that was resting on top of the device, the release said.

The Spokane Fire Department emphasized that belongings should be separated from charging batteries, including routine items laptops or children’s toys, and residents should make sure they have working smoke alarms installed.