Inslee, Murray, Cantwell reject Simpson’s dam-breaching proposal

WASHINGTON – After months of relative silence since Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson unveiled his proposal to breach the four Lower Snake River dams, on Friday Gov. Jay Inslee and Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell made their clearest statements yet rejecting the Idaho Republican’s plan to save Idaho’s dwindling salmon runs.

Simpson, who represents most of Boise and the areas east of the Idaho capital, has been angling to include $33.5 billion to fund his proposal in an infrastructure package Congress is crafting, even if the details of the proposal would need to be hammered out in future legislation. But in a joint statement Friday morning, Inslee and Murray said they “do not believe the Simpson proposal can be included in the proposed federal infrastructure package.”

“Regional collaboration on a comprehensive, long-term solution to protect and bring back salmon populations in the Columbia River Basin and throughout the Pacific Northwest is needed now more than ever,” Inslee and Murray wrote. “However, a solution must ensure those who rely on the river in the Basin and across the Pacific Northwest are part of the process.”

Cantwell, who told The Spokesman-Review in March she didn’t think Simpson’s plan would be part of the infrastructure package, was not part of the joint statement. But in a statement to The Seattle Times, Cantwell joined her fellow Washington Democrats in opposing the GOP congressman’s pitch, though she suggested the infrastructure bill could include salmon recovery components.

“This proposal has some things we should focus on; diversifying beyond hydro is a great idea, planning for new investment is a great idea, but the rest is not well thought out enough at this point,” Cantwell said.

Since Simpson released his proposal in February, it has shaken up the Northwest’s long-simmering “salmon wars.” It drove a wedge between otherwise simpatico GOP lawmakers, with Washington Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler taking a strong stance against the plan and Simpson’s collaboration with Oregon Democrats, including Gov. Kate Brown and Rep. Earl Blumenauer.

Rifts also emerged between environmentalist groups over a provision that would put a 35-year moratorium on dam-related lawsuits, along with a 25-year freeze on agriculture-related litigation, throughout the Columbia Basin in exchange for removing the earthen portions of the four dams on a single river.

Northwest Tribes have largely backed Simpson’s proposal, especially the Nez Perce Tribe, which released a study earlier this month that shows Snake River chinook salmon are nearing extinction, with steelhead similarly threatened. The Nez Perce, whose ancestors occupied parts of Washington, Oregon and Idaho, were guaranteed fishing rights in exchange for land in an 1855 treaty.

The Nez Perce, who were forced onto an even smaller reservation in what is now Idaho in a subsequent treaty but retained their fishing rights, contend that the disappearance of the salmon as a result of the dams constitutes a treaty violation.

In their joint statement, Murray and Inslee nodded to this reality, writing, “Any solution must honor Tribal Treaty Rights.”

While making their opposition to Simpson’s approach clear, Inslee and Murray did not rule out the most controversial aspect of the Idaho Republican’s proposal.

“Importantly, it is critical that this process takes all options into consideration,” they wrote, “including the potential breaching of the Lower Four Snake River Dams.”

The Democrats called for an initiative led by the four governors of Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana to be accelerated, and suggested they support many of the components of Simpson’s proposal, including investments in clean energy storage, habitat restoration, transportation infrastructure, agriculture and more.

“We are ready to work with our Northwest Tribes, states, and all the communities that rely on the river system to achieve a solution promptly,” Murray and Inslee said. “We, too, want action and a resolution that restores salmon runs and works for all the stakeholders and communities in the Columbia River Basin.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Eli Francovich contributed reporting to this story.

Orion Donovan-Smith's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.