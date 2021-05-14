Tanner Kirwir slam leads Vancouver Canadians over Spokane Indians

HILLSBORO, Ore. – No. 9 hitter Tanner Kirwir went 3 for 4 with three runs, two stolen bases and an eighth-inning grand slam and the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 8-2 in a High-A West League game on Friday.

The Indians have lost three in a row and managed just four hits.

The Indians (2-8) had runners on the corners with no outs in the first against Canadians (6-4) starter Nick Fraze, but ended up with just one run after a groundout and line-drive double play.

Michael Toglia hit his league-leading fifth homer of the season in the fourth for Spokane.

Indians starter Karl Kauffmann went 4⅓ innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks with three strikeouts.

Spokane manager Scott Little was ejected in the middle of the sixth arguing a noncall on an apparent hit by pitch that forced second baseman Eddy Diaz from the game.

The teams play the fifth of a six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.