At least 23 killed in Afghanistan despite ceasefire

By Hesamuddin Hesam dpa

At least 23 people were killed in Afghanistan despite a cease-fire announcement by the warring parties, according to officials. Nearly 40 others were wounded in the various incidents since Thursday.

The majority of the incidents happened because of bomb blasts and not as a result of direct attacks.

The Taliban announced a three-day cease-fire in honor of the Muslim feast of Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, as has been the case in the last few years. The government has reciprocated.

On the first day of the Eid cease-fire, at least two civilians were killed and 14 others wounded in a mine explosion in the capital of northern Kunduz province, two provincial officials confirmed.

In southern Kandahar province, at least seven civilians were killed and three others were wounded in two explosions caused by landmines, the provincial police spokesman told local broadcaster Tolonews.

Taliban militants attacked a checkpoint in Gailan district of Ghazni province, the provincial governor’s spokesman, Wahidullah Jumazada, said.

On the second day, at least 12 worshippers, including the imam, were killed and 15 others wounded after a blast at a mosque in the Shakar Dara district of Kabul province. The Taliban denied their involvement.

The governor of southern Uruzgan province, Mohammad Omar Shirzad, claimed that the Taliban militants violated the cease-fire by conducting two attacks on a security convoy on the Kandahar-Uruzgan highway and in Tarin Kot City, leaving casualties.

A roadside bomb blast killed a member of the pro-government forces and wounded another in the western Ghor province, provincial deputy police chief Naik Mohammad Naikzad confirmed.

One soldier was killed and three others were wounded in another roadside bomb blast in the Tagab district of Kapisa province, the provincial police spokesman Shayeq Shorish said.

On the third day, a policeman and two civilians were wounded after a bomb hit a police traffic vehicle in the Surobi district of Kabul, a police spokesman said.

In addition, several electricity pylons were blown up by unknown attackers in the capital Kabul and northern Parwan province.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incidents as yet.

Defense Ministry Spokesman Fawad Aman claimed the Taliban have violated the ceasefire.