Myles Kennedy receives full support of Alter Bridge bandmates for solo album

When Myles Kennedy informed his Alter Bridge bandmates that he received a call from drummer Jason Bonham with an invitation to jam with his childhood heroes, guitarist Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones in 2008, the South Hill singer-songwriter and guitarist received full support.

“I’ll never forget Myles telling us, ‘You wouldn’t believe what just happened,’ ” Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti recalled. “We were so excited for Myles. If something happened and Myles needed to go off with them and play, we said we would give him six months, a year, however long it would take. To be able to sing Led Zeppelin songs with our heroes from Led Zeppelin, man, they’re the greatest rock band ever. That’s just amazing.”

Kennedy’s sessions with Page and Jones didn’t amount to more than some surreal sessions, but the members of Alter Bridge have been behind Kennedy when he works on projects with Slash or solo material. Not every band appreciates it when a member creates outside the group. Bassist Jason Newsted quit Metallica when he was informed that outside projects were verboten.

“We could never be that way,” Tremonti said while calling from Chicago on Thursday afternoon. “If Myles wants to make something that’s not Alter Bridge, he receives 100% of our support.”

It’s not surprising that Tremonti has checked out Kennedy’s latest solo release, “The Ides of March,” which was released on Friday. “It sounds great,” Tremonti said. “Particularly (the title track) ‘The Ides of March.’ Myles has such an amazing voice.”

It remains to be seen when Kennedy will tour behind “The Ides of March.” However, Alter Bridge plans to reconvene in 2022 to record a new album. “That’s the plan,” Tremonti said. “Myles has his solo album, and I have mine. We’ll eventually get together as Alter Bridge. We’re looking forward to recording and touring.”

The last Alter Bridge show was at the Knitting Factory in February 2020, a sold-out hometown show for Kennedy. Spokane almost became home for Tremonti. “About 15 years ago, I looked at property around the riverfront,” Tremonti said. “I never did buy anything since it was so crazy at that time, but I love Spokane. It can’t be much more different than where I live in Orlando. It’s beautiful. I can’t wait until we go back there.”

Kennedy is taking part in a Northwest Passage virtual event on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in support of his new solo album.