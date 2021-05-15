Prep roundup: Gabe Hurst carries Shadle Park to win over East Valley in GSL 2A baseball third-place game
UPDATED: Sat., May 15, 2021
Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Baseball
Shadle Park 4, East Valley 0: Gabe Hurst struck out eight in a complete-game three-hitter and the Highlanders (12-3) shut out the Knights (5-8) in the GSL 2A third place game on Saturday.
West Valley 8, North Central 1: Ian Maidhoff struck out 14 in a compete-game one-hitter and the visiting Eagles (4-6) beat the Indians (5-9) in a GSL 2A culminating event game on Saturday. Caleb Gray hit a three-run home run and Dallas Gohl went 2 for 2 with two walks and a solo homer.
Clarkston 12, Rogers 0: The Bantams (3-9) beat the Pirates (2-11) in a GSL 2A culminating event on Saturday. Details were unavailable.
Deer Park 21, Freeman 11: Ryan Durgeloh went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs and the Stags (9-1) beat the Scotties (8-5) in the Northeast A League championship game on Saturday. Braylon Dean drove in three while five others had two RBIs apiece for Deer Park.
Colville 7, Medical Lake 6: Logan Hydorn and Luke Andersan both scored on a throwing error in the top of the seventh and the visiting Indians (7-3) beat the Cardinals (4-5) in the Northeast A League third-place on Saturday. Austin True went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Colville. Brent Keith went 2 for 4 with two runs for Medical Lake.
Kuna 7, Lake City 1: Aiden Harrington and Kevin Brekke scored two runs apiece and the Kavemen (13-13) defeated the Timberwolves (6-16) in and Idaho 5A state play-in game on Saturday. Zac Rackham struck out six and doubled for Kuna. Eric Bumbaugh went 2 for 3, doubled and scored for Lake City.
Weiser 12, Timberlake 5: Tyler Pope went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the Wolverines (21-7) beat the Tigers (12-11) in an Idaho 3A state play-in game at Lewiston HS on Saturday. Caleb Knight doubled and knocked in a pair for Timberlake.
Spring boys soccer
Pullman 8, East Valley 0: Isaac Kim scored his third hat trick of the season and the Greyhounds (7-4) shut out the visiting Knights (5-5) in the GSL 2A third-place game on Saturday. Kim’s three goals put him at 17 for the 11-game season, making him Pullman’s most prolific scorer since 2011.
Fastpitch softball
Skyview 18, Lake City 8: Lily Justesen went 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs and the Hawks (19-8) beat the Timberwolves (17-7) in an Idaho 5A state play-in game at Prairie HS on Saturday. Hope Bodak and Hanah Stoddard hit home runs for Lake City.
Lakeland 13, Sandpoint 11: Hailey Smith went 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and four RBIs and the Hawks (13-16) downed the visiting Bulldogs (9-17) in the deciding game of the Idaho 4A District 1-2 championship series. Delaney Gosch went 2 for 4 with two RBIs while Olivia Staudinger and Kyleigh Dyer both knocked in a pair.
Boys basketball
Gonzaga Prep 72, Lewis and Clark 59: Jayden Stevens scored 24 points and the Bullpups (1-0) beat the Tigers (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A nonleague season opener on Saturday. Aidan Von Buchwaldt scored 17 points and Liam Butte added 13 for G-Prep. Gentz Hilburn scored 18 points and Landon Lewis added 11 for Lewis and Clark.
St. George’s 53, Kettle Falls 49: Nate Henning scored 18 points and the visiting Dragons (1-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-1) in the first Northeast 2B game of the season. Tanner Watkins added 11 points for St. George’s. Zane Edwards led Kettle Falls with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.