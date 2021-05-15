Prep roundup: Gabe Hurst carries Shadle Park to win over East Valley in GSL 2A baseball third-place game

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Shadle Park 4, East Valley 0: Gabe Hurst struck out eight in a complete-game three-hitter and the Highlanders (12-3) shut out the Knights (5-8) in the GSL 2A third place game on Saturday.

West Valley 8, North Central 1: Ian Maidhoff struck out 14 in a compete-game one-hitter and the visiting Eagles (4-6) beat the Indians (5-9) in a GSL 2A culminating event game on Saturday. Caleb Gray hit a three-run home run and Dallas Gohl went 2 for 2 with two walks and a solo homer.

Clarkston 12, Rogers 0: The Bantams (3-9) beat the Pirates (2-11) in a GSL 2A culminating event on Saturday. Details were unavailable.

Deer Park 21, Freeman 11: Ryan Durgeloh went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs and the Stags (9-1) beat the Scotties (8-5) in the Northeast A League championship game on Saturday. Braylon Dean drove in three while five others had two RBIs apiece for Deer Park.

Colville 7, Medical Lake 6: Logan Hydorn and Luke Andersan both scored on a throwing error in the top of the seventh and the visiting Indians (7-3) beat the Cardinals (4-5) in the Northeast A League third-place on Saturday. Austin True went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Colville. Brent Keith went 2 for 4 with two runs for Medical Lake.

Kuna 7, Lake City 1: Aiden Harrington and Kevin Brekke scored two runs apiece and the Kavemen (13-13) defeated the Timberwolves (6-16) in and Idaho 5A state play-in game on Saturday. Zac Rackham struck out six and doubled for Kuna. Eric Bumbaugh went 2 for 3, doubled and scored for Lake City.

Weiser 12, Timberlake 5: Tyler Pope went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the Wolverines (21-7) beat the Tigers (12-11) in an Idaho 3A state play-in game at Lewiston HS on Saturday. Caleb Knight doubled and knocked in a pair for Timberlake.

Spring boys soccer

Pullman 8, East Valley 0: Isaac Kim scored his third hat trick of the season and the Greyhounds (7-4) shut out the visiting Knights (5-5) in the GSL 2A third-place game on Saturday. Kim’s three goals put him at 17 for the 11-game season, making him Pullman’s most prolific scorer since 2011.

Fastpitch softball

Skyview 18, Lake City 8: Lily Justesen went 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs and the Hawks (19-8) beat the Timberwolves (17-7) in an Idaho 5A state play-in game at Prairie HS on Saturday. Hope Bodak and Hanah Stoddard hit home runs for Lake City.

Lakeland 13, Sandpoint 11: Hailey Smith went 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and four RBIs and the Hawks (13-16) downed the visiting Bulldogs (9-17) in the deciding game of the Idaho 4A District 1-2 championship series. Delaney Gosch went 2 for 4 with two RBIs while Olivia Staudinger and Kyleigh Dyer both knocked in a pair.

Boys basketball

Gonzaga Prep 72, Lewis and Clark 59: Jayden Stevens scored 24 points and the Bullpups (1-0) beat the Tigers (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A nonleague season opener on Saturday. Aidan Von Buchwaldt scored 17 points and Liam Butte added 13 for G-Prep. Gentz Hilburn scored 18 points and Landon Lewis added 11 for Lewis and Clark.

St. George’s 53, Kettle Falls 49: Nate Henning scored 18 points and the visiting Dragons (1-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-1) in the first Northeast 2B game of the season. Tanner Watkins added 11 points for St. George’s. Zane Edwards led Kettle Falls with 18 points and 10 rebounds.