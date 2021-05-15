Relive Zags basketball season with hardcover book “Remarkable”

From staff reports

For the second time in school history, Gonzaga’s basketball season ended on the sport’s biggest stage: the national championship.

You can relive all the moments that led up to Gonzaga’s second national championship appearance in five years by ordering The Spokesman-Review’s newest book: “Remarkable: Gonzaga’s march to a magical 2020-21 season.”

The 144-page hardcover book commemorates the Bulldogs’ 31-1 season and includes full-color action photos and wide-ranging game stories, player features and columns from The Spokesman-Review’s award-winning sports journalists.

Most of the stories are written by veteran SR sportswriters Jim Meehan and John Blanchette. Meehan has been with The Spokesman-Review for more than 30 years and has been the Gonzaga beat writer since 2008 season. He has also assisted with NCAA Tournament coverage of the Zags, dating back to 1999.

Blanchette joined The Spokesman-Review as a columnist in 1981, also covering the Gonzaga beat for 12 years. He’s been a part of the newspaper’s coverage team for 22 of the Zags’ 23 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

The book is filled with stunning images, mostly from staff photographers Colin Mulvany and Tyler Tjomsland, although every staff photographer contributed.

Because of the pandemic, we were not allowed photographers on court during the NCAA Tournament, but we were able to secure images from Associated Press, including the cover image of the team celebrating immediately after Jalen Suggs hit the winning shot against UCLA in the national semifinal game.

This limited edition book would make a great Father’s Day present. It can be ordered for $39.95 plus shipping and taxes. You can order online at Zags.PictorialBook.com.